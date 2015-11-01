Before the Bar Blog guidelines

Mission

Bringing together a diversity of opinions, experiences and voices from people associated with the law anywhere in the world (but primarily, the 50 states). The content will be targeted to law students, current, past and future.

Size of blog posts

Roughly 1,000 words. Give or take 200. What this means is if a writer has a thought that can be done in 500, then that’s fine. If it deserves a slightly longer treatment, it can go longer. I don’t want anyone to feel limited by length or obligated to stretch a piece out unnecessarily.

Style

Conversational. Not academic. Write as though you’re talking to a student directly. No footnotes, we can link out if we want to refer to other information.

Supplemental content

Photos, charts, graphs or other visuals can be included. We also can post webinars, slideshares, Google Hangouts, videos and more. For events that we add to the calendar, we’d love for an organizer or panelist to tell students why they should go, not just the description of the event.

Author information

Each piece will run with a bio of the author (50 words) and a call to action (linking to their site, a cause, etc.) if they choose. We will also need a headshot.

Frequency

Up to the author. They can write once, monthly, occasionally. I’d like to keep things to those classifications to spread things out among authors. But if someone really wants more than once a month, we can work with that. I just don’t want the blog dominated by one author.

Topics

Also up to the author. We have a veritably unlimited set of interests, as long as whatever it is pertains to law or students or life as a lawyer. We will not assign topics, but I may occasionally suggest one based on initiatives, calendar holidays or a particular focus of the blog. Examples would be Pro Bono Week, graduation, mental health awareness, etc. See the list below for more ideas

Content Checklist:

• Blog post (700-1,000 words, roughly)

• Bio (50 words)

• Head shot

• Social media links (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, personal site)

For more information and scheduling details, contact web editor Adam Music.

Suggested Topics

Pre-Law

LSAT

Basics of Law School

Applying for Law School

Picking a School

The Summer Before 1L

Understanding Law School Scholarships

Campus Visits

In-School Milestones

Orientation

Starting Law School

Legal Writing Brief

1st Semester Exams

1st Semester Grades

1st Year Grades

OCI

Starting 2L

Starting 3L

Graduation

Law School Basics

Socratic Method

Law School Scholarships

Part-time programs

Choosing a specialty

MPRE

Resume Help

Career Planning

Informational Interviews

Exam/Study Tips

Typical Law School Essay Exams

Multiple Choice Exams

Take Home Exams

Open Book vs. Closed Book Exams

Choosing Classes in Law School

Briefing a Case

Outlining

Study aids

Extra Curriculars

Running for SBA

Moot Court

Joining Law School Groups/Clubs

Bar Associations

Law Review

Competitions

Activities outside of school

Work Experience During Law School

Summer Associates

Internships

Pro Bono/Public Service Work

School Clinics

OCI Overview

What if you don’t qualify for OCI?

Working (non-legal) during school

Being a parent during law school

1L Subjects

Civil Procedure

Constitutional Law

Contracts

Criminal Law

Legal Writing/Research

Torts

2L/3L Subjects

Accounting

Administrative Law

Animal Law

Arbitration

Aviation Law

Bankruptcy

Business Organizations Associations

Commercial Transactions

Conflict Resolution And Negotiation

Copyright

Corporations

Criminal Procedure

Cyberlaw

Employment Discrimination

Entertainment Law

Environmental Law

Evidence

Family Law

Health Law

Intellectual Property

International Law

Interviewing and Counseling

Negotiable Instruments / Payment Systems

Patent Law

Professional Responsibility

Real Estate Transactions

Remedies

Sales

Securities

Tax

Tax Law

Trademark

Trial Advocacy

Wills and Trusts

Debt and Student Loans

Minimizing Debt While in School

Refinancing

Private loans

PSLF

Bar Exam

Passing the Bar Exam

Failing the Bar Exam

Taking the Bar out of State

How does the Uniform Bar Exam work?

After the Bar

LL.M. and other post-JD programs

Careers in…

Judicial Clerks

Graduating Without a Job