Before the Bar Blog guidelines

Mission
Bringing together a diversity of opinions, experiences and voices from people associated with the law anywhere in the world (but primarily, the 50 states). The content will be targeted to law students, current, past and future.
Size of blog posts
Roughly 1,000 words. Give or take 200. What this means is if a writer has a thought that can be done in 500, then that’s fine. If it deserves a slightly longer treatment, it can go longer. I don’t want anyone to feel limited by length or obligated to stretch a piece out unnecessarily.
Style
Conversational. Not academic. Write as though you’re talking to a student directly. No footnotes, we can link out if we want to refer to other information.
Supplemental content
Photos, charts, graphs or other visuals can be included. We also can post webinars, slideshares, Google Hangouts, videos and more. For events that we add to the calendar, we’d love for an organizer or panelist to tell students why they should go, not just the description of the event.
Author information
Each piece will run with a bio of the author (50 words) and a call to action (linking to their site, a cause, etc.) if they choose. We will also need a headshot.
Frequency
Up to the author. They can write once, monthly, occasionally. I’d like to keep things to those classifications to spread things out among authors. But if someone really wants more than once a month, we can work with that. I just don’t want the blog dominated by one author.
Topics
Also up to the author. We have a veritably unlimited set of interests, as long as whatever it is pertains to law or students or life as a lawyer. We will not assign topics, but I may occasionally suggest one based on initiatives, calendar holidays or a particular focus of the blog. Examples would be Pro Bono Week, graduation, mental health awareness, etc. See the list below for more ideas
Content Checklist:
• Blog post (700-1,000 words, roughly)
• Bio (50 words)
• Head shot
• Social media links (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, personal site)
For more information and scheduling details, contact web editor Adam Music.
Suggested Topics
Pre-Law
LSAT
Basics of Law School
Applying for Law School
Picking a School
The Summer Before 1L
Understanding Law School Scholarships
Campus Visits
In-School Milestones
Orientation
Starting Law School
Legal Writing Brief
1st Semester Exams
1st Semester Grades
1st Year Grades
OCI
Starting 2L
Starting 3L
Graduation
Law School Basics
Socratic Method
Law School Scholarships
Part-time programs
Choosing a specialty
MPRE
Resume Help
Career Planning
Informational Interviews
Exam/Study Tips
Typical Law School Essay Exams
Multiple Choice Exams
Take Home Exams
Open Book vs. Closed Book Exams
Choosing Classes in Law School
Briefing a Case
Outlining
Study aids
Extra Curriculars
Running for SBA
Moot Court
Joining Law School Groups/Clubs
Bar Associations
Law Review
Competitions
Activities outside of school
Work Experience During Law School
Summer Associates
Internships
Pro Bono/Public Service Work
School Clinics
OCI Overview
What if you don’t qualify for OCI?
Working (non-legal) during school
Being a parent during law school
1L Subjects
Civil Procedure
Constitutional Law
Contracts
Criminal Law
Legal Writing/Research
Torts
2L/3L Subjects
Accounting
Administrative Law
Animal Law
Arbitration
Aviation Law
Bankruptcy
Business Organizations Associations
Commercial Transactions
Conflict Resolution And Negotiation
Copyright
Corporations
Criminal Procedure
Cyberlaw
Employment Discrimination
Entertainment Law
Environmental Law
Evidence
Family Law
Health Law
Intellectual Property
International Law
Interviewing and Counseling
Negotiable Instruments / Payment Systems
Patent Law
Professional Responsibility
Real Estate Transactions
Remedies
Sales
Securities
Tax
Tax Law
Trademark
Trial Advocacy
Wills and Trusts
Debt and Student Loans
Minimizing Debt While in School
Refinancing
Private loans
PSLF
Bar Exam
Passing the Bar Exam
Failing the Bar Exam
Taking the Bar out of State
How does the Uniform Bar Exam work?
After the Bar
LL.M. and other post-JD programs
Careers in…
Judicial Clerks
Graduating Without a Job
