As a law student, you’ve probably been bombarded with them already. If not, just wait till you pass the bar. No, I’m not talking about requests for free legal advice (although you’ll get plenty of those). I’m talking about lawyer jokes. You know, those funny question-and-answer sets that suggest all lawyers are rich, arrogant, cheating snakes or sharks who should do the world a favor by dying.

Q: What do you call 5,000 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean?

A: A good start.

That’s a typical lawyer joke. You may have heard it. You may have even told it. In fact, lots of lawyers and law students tell lawyer jokes. That’s one of the ways they spread. And that’s a problem, according to many bar leaders. Because even if you find the jokes funny, they perpetuate a negative image of the legal profession. Back in the 1990s, one state bar president even argued that attorneys should tell doctor jokes instead of lawyer jokes. When the late night television comedians stopped laughing, that idea was never proposed again.

The popularity of lawyer jokes has ebbed and flowed ever since Shakespeare said “First, we should kill all the lawyers.” The 1990s were a particularly bad decade. Audiences howled when a dinosaur ate a lawyer in the first Jurassic Park movie. They also laughed at a beer commercial in which a cowboy lassoed a lawyer in a rodeo. But the most laughter at lawyers in the 1990s evolved out of a genuine tragedy. In 1993, an angry businessman went on a shooting rampage in a big law firm in downtown San Francisco. He killed several people including three lawyers. The public sympathy that should have followed was offset by remarks of a state bar president. He linked the killings to lawyer jokes. And he proposed that lawyer jokes be declared hate speech subject to special penalties. Columnists and comedians had a field day. “Tell a joke, go to jail.” The lawyer bashing humor only increased.

So what’s the solution?

We need to create and tell jokes that display the positive side of the legal profession. Jokes about public interest law, pro bono work and that we’re not all rich. For example:

Q: What do you call a public interest lawyer in a country club?

A: A visitor.

Q: How many public interest lawyers does it take to change a lightbulb?

A: 100. One to change the bulb and 99 to ensure that the power is sold at a fair price.

Q: How many lawyers does it take to change a light bulb?

A: None, if the lawyers are Abraham Lincoln, Mahatma Gandhi, or Nelson Mandela. Then the light comes from within.

That last joke is my personal favorite. Because most people can’t even think of an attorney who is a “good guy” except for Atticus Finch — a fictional character! And look at what happened to him after Harper Lee’s “Go Set A Watchman” was released this year.

Telling jokes that make lawyers look good is a long-term solution. It will take decades or centuries for the positive information in these jokes to affect the public perception of attorneys. Does that mean you’ll have to just grin and bear it when people direct insulting jokes at you throughout your legal career? Absolutely not.

Here’s the short-term solution. If a person starts telling a traditional lawyer joke, interrupt with an alternative punchline before he or she can say the derogatory one. For example, someone asks “What do you call 5,000 lawyers at the bottom of the ocean?” The joke-teller now wants to answer “A good start.” But before he or she can say that, you answer: “The bar association of Atlantis.”

People are now laughing at your non-derogatory punchline. And even if they’re not, you’ve broken the rhythm of the joke-teller. So the joke-teller probably won’t bother saying “A good start.” And if he or she does say that punchline, it won’t have much impact.

The alternative punchline technique works great at social gatherings. You’re at a party. Someone asks what you do. You say that you’re a law student. And you’re immediately attacked with lawyer jokes. Some jerk says, “What do mold, ooze, pond scum, and lawyers have in common?” The jerk now wants to answer, “They’re all slime.” If you object, people will say you lack a sense of humor. The solution: beat the jerk to the punchline by saying, “They all float to the top.”

It’s theoretically possible to use this technique to handle any lawyer joke thrown at you. The reality is most lawyers and law students can’t think of a good alternative punchline fast enough. In fact, most people can’t think of a good retort when they need one. It’s usually days, weeks or months later that the inspiration comes and you think of what you should have said. But don’t worry. There’s a book that addresses this issue. It’s called Comebacks for Lawyer Jokes: The Restatement of Retorts. It has alternative punchlines for more than 100 common lawyer jokes. And full disclosure: I wrote it. (The book also includes some jokes that make lawyers look good.)

While you’re sitting in law school studying for the next test or preparing for the bar exam, this lawyer joke stuff may seem kind of trivial. But after you’ve been the target of them for many years, they can get on your nerves. And after your bar dues go toward paying for yet another campaign to improve the image of lawyers in America by ending the jokes, you might want to use the techniques I’ve suggested.

And that’s no joke.

Image source: “Now Jurymen, Hear My Advice” by W.S. Gilbert (of Gilbert and Sullivan), “The Bab Ballads” from the British Library collection.