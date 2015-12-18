Building your future in construction law

“It isn’t what you know, it’s who you know.” If I had a dollar for every time someone told me that, I would probably drop out of my last year of law school and retire to a private island in the Caribbean.

As law students we are constantly bombarded with networking opportunities from our schools and told that it is a necessary evil we must endure if we are to succeed. While these events can sometimes be tedious, I recently attended a great meeting with the Forum on Construction Law, and I am looking forward to their upcoming meeting this January.

The Fall Meeting for the Forum on Construction Law in Austin, Tx., was incredible. While I am particularly interested in construction law, there were programs for everyone. Not only were the presentations extremely interesting, but the events at the end of the day were also a great way to relax and meet new people. While all of that should be enough to entice some law students to go to a meeting, the best part, far and away, were the members of the forum. Everyone I met was extremely welcoming, from the ABA workers to the forum leadership to the first-time attendees, and I was able to make a lot of great connections.

The 2016 midwinter meeting promises to be just as exciting for students with a program called “Livin’ On The Fault Line” taking place in San Francisco on January 21-22. From the program brochure, this will be all about responding to crisis situations in a calm demeanor and getting the job done. This is great for any law student, as we will inevitably be confronted with situations that are unexpected.

Kicking off the program will be Apollo 13 astronaut and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Fred Haise.

There will be many more educational programs at the meeting as well as social events where you can meet great people and begin building your professional network for the future. Some of these include a first time attendee and new member reception, a great way to meet others new to the group; lunches, sunset wine tasting, and a welcome reception; Forum After Dark, golf outings, a tour of Alcatraz, a Napa Valley getaway, and much more.

All of this is available to law students for a very reasonable price of $50 if you register prior to December 21; after that registration only goes up to $65.

So please take the time to look at the brochure for the upcoming meeting, and join me in San Francisco for what promises to be a great event with great people.