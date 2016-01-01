The opportunity to write an article for Student Lawyer on international law and practice gave me a good excuse to ponder the last 35 years of my professional life and share my insights. Here are my thoughts on the questions you may have about the practice.

Q: What does an international law job involve?

A: That’s the question of the century, to which no one has a good, complete, understandable response. The best I can do is to quote myself from the 2012 ABA book Careers in International Law: You can’t prepare for something if you don’t know what it is. I will share a secret with you: A career in international law means something different to every one of us who are in the field.

It could mean working in a law firm in the U.S. or a foreign country, and dealing with foreign clients, or negotiating deals between clients located in two different countries as either in-house counsel for a multinational company or as an attorney with a law firm with clients based in different countries in the world.

It can also mean working for a U.S. government agency dealing in international public or private law, or it could mean working in the military as a Judge Advocate General, or for a nongovernmental organization (NGO) or as a staff attorney with a United Nations organization.

It can also mean being part of the defense or prosecutorial team(s) of the International Criminal Court or a hybrid International Court dealing with war crimes, or a staff attorney with the International Chamber of Commerce, or a professor of law who teaches and writes scholarly articles on cutting-edge issues of the law.

One thing is certain: There are as many options out there as there are creative ways of practicing law.

The trick is to examine what interests you in the words international and law. Is it travel? Is it languages? Is it the complexity of dealing with different legal systems and cultures? Is it human rights? Is it being in an environment where you may be intellectually challenged until you retire or die? Only you know the answer.

Q: Do international lawyers typically specialize in one country or area of the globe? Or do most work in an array of countries?

A: There’s nothing “typical” in the work of international lawyers. In any typical day, I may be:

Negotiating a joint venture in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Thailand, or Turkey

Acting on behalf of a French company in connection with the acquisition of a group of Thai, United Kingdom, or Scandinavian companies

Overseeing the obtaining of an anti-suit injunction in a U.S. state court on behalf of a U.S. client for enforcement against a French plaintiff

Acting as counsel in an international arbitration on behalf of a French multinational Negotiating a warehousing contract for a U.S. multinational corporation on behalf of its French subsidiary

Incorporating French subsidiaries of foreign companies

Suing a U.K. company for putting its French subsidiary in liquidation, thereby avoiding making certain payments to its employees And I could give other examples.

Perhaps my days are a bit more diverse than other international lawyers because, when I created my firm in 1988, I deliberately didn’t specialize. Almost everything international interests me (almost every-thing; I don’t practice family, estate, or tax law), and I wanted to have a diverse client base.

Today, that’s more difficult due to the complexity and specialization of the law and time constraints. Consequently, American mergers and acquisition inter-national lawyers are usually focused on doing international acquisitions for U.S. clients or acquisitions of U.S. businesses for foreign clients, for example. But they could be based almost anywhere.

Q: Where do international lawyers work?

A: Everywhere. Practicing international law isn’t a question of place but a question of your clients’ needs. With the huge technological progress we’ve experienced in the last 30 years, short of having to be physically in a courtroom or an arbitral hearing, you can practice international law almost anywhere pro-vided you’re equipped with the appropriate technology.

You can have clients who do business internationally, irrespective of where you sit. However, most international law private practice takes place in major cities around the world.

Q: How can you prepare for a career in international law while still in law school?

A: First and foremost: Get a good legal education. Firms will look at your grade point average, it will matter. Firms also look for law review experience, particularly if there’s a law journal specializing in international law.

Take as many private and public inter-national law courses as your law school offers. Try to spend a semester or at least a summer studying and working in a foreign country in a legal setting, such as through a law school exchange program or a foreign law school, or through an internship with a law firm abroad. Differentiate yourself from others by volunteering abroad in an international legal (or close to legal) environment.

Get involved in associations and organizations that have international activity, such as nongovernmental organizations that work internationally or the international section of your state bar association. But most importantly, join the ABA’s Section of International Law, or SIL. For more information, head to americanbar.org/intlaw.

SIL opens its arms to law students. They’re given many opportunities to participate in committee activities via telephone conference, web conferencing, wikis, and streaming. You can also attend conferences and meetings in per-son. You’ll meet and assist practitioners who can then help guide you when you graduate, and at the same time, you’ll acquire useful and practical experience and contacts. I’ve mentored several law students who then became active in SIL and now have successful in-house or law firm careers.

You can also participate in your school’s international Vis Moot court competition team, which is organized by Pace University School of Law (vismoot. pace.edu). It’ll give you training in drafting and oral argument.

In short, get as much international real-life experience as possible, and create and build a network of lawyers working in the international law fields that interest you. If you can find a mentor during this period, that lawyer can be very helpful in assisting you throughout your career, particularly in the first few years.

Q: What type of training and skills do international lawyers have?

A: The Skills you’ll need to practice international law or law internationally include listening and language skills, training in drafting complex contracts (no, not every situation can be squeezed into a form contract found on the Inter-net), negotiation skills, tolerance, and humility (there’s nothing worse than thinking you know something when you don’t — and trust me, most of the time, you won’t know what you need to know).

You need to be people-oriented; be-cause developing a practice entails liking people and spending time developing relationships, which are generally multi-cultural. You also need good legal skills, in particular Cartesian and analytic reasoning, good research, reading, and drafting skills, and perhaps even litigation strategy training. I suggest you gain experience in dealing directly with clients through legal aid clinics and internships at law firms, provided you get to see clients.

More generally, you should have an open mind and a willingness to put your-self at risk intellectually. Lawyers who practice internationally are known for their intellectual curiosity; broad cultural education; and political, sociological, economic, and other interests that make them interesting human beings who hunger for and are open-minded about new ideas and new experiences.

Q: How do international lawyers launch their careers? Do most have a multicultural background and rely on personal and family connections to build business? Or are there specific steps lawyers can and should take to break into and build international business?

A: If you follow the suggestions I’ve already provided, when time to launch your career, you’ll have built up a network. Now’s the time to use it. Work your network. Get advice and contacts from more senior lawyers. Use your connections, and make more connections as you interview.

You may not get your dream job for several years. But start by getting good, solid training and experience as a lawyer. Big firms in major U.S. cities generally do international work. Seek out those opportunities, but remember that you may have to prove yourself for several years before you get to work on an inter-national matter.

Visa requirements and a tight job market make finding a job abroad right out of law school more challenging. But again, this will depend upon your experience. If you’ve interned in a firm or at an NGO abroad, for example, that may open doors for you. However, traditionally, it’s easier to get a U.S. law firm to send you to a foreign office once you’ve proved yourself at home.

The important thing to remember is to keep trying. Don’t lose sight of your goal. Give your first job a chance. You need experience, and you need to meet people and be out there making contacts and learning. You may have to go backwards in pay, location, or both or sideways for a few years. But if you’re persistent and smart, you’ll succeed eventually. Everyone does it differently.

A multicultural background may help depending upon what type of law you want to practice and where. But just being multicultural isn’t in and of itself a career builder. Your Rolodex, which should be full of personal and family connections, helps you find clients and business. But you have to know how to leverage those connections and be good at it.

Don’t despair: You can build a career without connections. Look at me. I had zero personal or family connections when I came to Paris in 1979. To again quote myself from Careers in International Law, the way to start is to:” Know that there is no secret gate or password to become an international lawyer. Become a good lawyer first, and focus on what interests you. Maintain an open mind about job opportunities, know yourself and keep a sense of humor and perspective about your life and career. The rest is, as we used to say, a piece of cake.”

Q: Do most international lawyers speak more than one language, or is the bulk of international law conducted in English? What languages are necessary?

A: Did you know that among the approximately 7 billion inhabitants on earth, 7,000 languages have been identified? Multilingualism is a global norm. Most Americans are the exception to the norm.

Consequently, it’s not surprising to learn that most lawyers working in the international arena speak at least two languages: their native tongue and the language of the country in which they work. Many speak three or more languages.

Although English is used very frequently in international transactions, such as acquisitions and joint-venture agreements, if you want to maintain credibility and understand the legal and business culture, more than one language is a must.

The most grievous mistakes I’ve witnessed in negotiations and drafting have been made by mono-language English (read American or British) lawyers who are negotiating or drafting in their native tongue with non-native English speakers. Reading, speaking, and writing in a second, third or fourth language is intellectually good for you and helps you understand how language can be a tool or a handicap.

Q: What are the pros and cons of working in international law? For instance, do international lawyers travel as much as you’d expect, or is most work accomplished through tech, so it’s not as jet-setting as it seems? Are there security concerns when working in different areas of the globe? Do international lawyers truly build relationships with people in other parts of the world, or is the work more arm’s-length without personal connections?

A: I love travel and do quite a bit of it.

But it is true that American businesses in the last 10 years or so typically haven’t met in person to negotiate and close deals. Technology has stepped in, and most Western deals are now done by WebEx, telephone conferences, email, and the like.

You’re no longer physically across the table from the other side and hence can’t use things like body language, lunch pauses, and evening dinners in negotiations. You also don’t celebrate with Champagne once the deal closes. And you may have to stay up until 3 a.m. in your country until the stock market closes in New York City and the deal is signed in California. This is very disappointing and not a lot of fun.

Thankfully, many Europeans and Asians still want to see their future partners and negotiate in person. They’ll also serve Champagne or the local equivalent when signatures are final and the banks confirm payment has been made.

But even for deals that require travel, don’t get your hopes up too high. Unless you have a client who has a private jet or a large legal budget that covers first- or business-class travel (most don’t, but think about negotiating), you’ll be standing in line at the airport just like the rest of the world. The glamour is mostly gone, particularly now that you can use Wi-Fi on airplanes. There’s literally no more downtime in our world.

Can it be dangerous? Wherever you go for business, learn all you can about the city and country and its political, economic, social, cultural, and legal the city and country and its political, economic, social, cultural, and legal environment. And don’t forget, having a good “business” hotel is essential.

Know where to go and, more importantly, where not to go. Don’t be brave so you can brag about how you almost lost your life in a back alley next to a superb nightclub. As for relationships, I’ve made very good friends with lawyers and business-people all over the globe, and this is true even when doing arm’s-length deals. Remember that whenever you’re doing a deal or overseeing litigation in another country, you’ll need local counsel. If you pick local counsel properly, you’ll likely make a new friend. That’s part of the fun of practicing international law. As the saying goes: “Oh, the places you’ll go, the people you’ll meet!”

Q: The big question you’re now asking: How did I get where I am?

A: I couldn’t possibly give you all the gory (or delicious) details of my career. For the long story, you’ll have to acquire Careers in International Law. I started with a J.D., including a certificate of international studies, from the Syracuse University College of Law. I didn’t go into international law right out of law school for several reasons.

First, I didn’t want to work on Wall Street. It wasn’t woman-friendly, and I didn’t want to practice corporate law. Second, I didn’t want to work for the U.S. government. It was the 1970s, and Vietnam and the then-current government policies didn’t incite me to go into the Foreign Service or work for the federal government. Third, there were very few international NGOs, and the U.N. wasn’t hiring Americans. So I became a public-service lawyer in rural Pennsylvania, which corresponded to my liberal leanings and desire to do good.

I then moved to Paris. Yes, it was love. But how could I resist the opportunity to live in Paris, where I’d spent my junior year abroad? Getting a job was a real challenge. I had a difficult time finding a legal position. I hadn’t graduated from an Ivy League school or worked in New York. Worse, I came from a poverty-law background. No French firm would hire an American woman, and my French wasn’t fluent. Plus, I had to get work and residency permits, which took months. But somewhere along the road of rejected applications, I figured out I had litigation experience and parlayed that into a position with a firm that needed litigators in connection with its international arbitration practice.

The downside was that they initially hired me as a paralegal due to their perception that I lacked proper credentials and their probable perception of my desperation. See what I mean about going backwards and sideways? I “graduated” to associate status fairly quickly and stayed for several years, but I wasn’t happy. My next stop was a French firm where I did translation, helped write a book in English called Doing Business in France, and earned my credentials in French law thanks to a partner who gave me a chance to show I was a real lawyer. But I had nowhere to go in that firm. I was a second-rate citizen because I wasn’t a French avocat and I was an American woman to boot! When Price Waterhouse came calling, I jumped at the opportunity to become part of the team that created a subsidiary for its legal practice. After two years, one of my colleagues asked me to start a firm with her. I had zero contacts and zero potential for clients. But my close circle of friends and family sup-ported and had confidence in me.

Once I said yes, I found my first client, who agreed to an annual retainer that paid all of our first-year expenses. And off we went! That was more than 27 years ago, and now I have a fascinating practice in a fabulous city. You see, it all eventually works out.

By Salli Anne Swartz

SALLI ANNE SWARTZ is a partner at Artus Wise Partners in Paris. She is also a past chair of the ABA Section of International Law.