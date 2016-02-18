Join Now
ABA Law Student Division February 18, 2016

Legal Career Quiz

Some attorneys knew what kind of law they want to practice long before law school. Others may be well into their career and still trying to figure it all out. For the latter, we’ve got a new tool for you.

ABA Legal Career Central has teamed up with the Law Student Division to launch the Legal Career Quiz – a series of questions designed to give you more information about the areas and types of law that you’re interested in.

Are you independent or a team player? Is Big Law on your radar? Do you have a future in public interest or government law? Our quiz can guide you to information on these topics and more.

And while this may not be a Myers-Briggs-level test of what you want to be when you get your degree, it is a quick introduction to help you begin the career exploration process and identify some directions in which you may be leaning.

So start your quiz and narrow down the pathways that may be of interest to you.

  • Cool! there are also lots of career quizzes out there. I have taken the MBTI, although it is not legal specific. In general, quizzes are so much fun!

