By Daniel L. Real

Daniel L. Real is an assistant professor at Creighton School of Law in Omaha, Neb. He served as a judicial staff attorney for the Nebraska Court of Appeals for 20 years and has been teaching legal writing at Creighton for more than 15 years.

“You don’t know about me without you have read a book by the name of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, by that ain’t no matter.”—Mark Twain, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1885) (opening).

“In my younger and more vulnerable years my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since.”—F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby (1925) (opening).

Your goal when writing an appellate brief should be to craft a document that the intended audience will want to start reading at the very beginning and not put down until the end. Your audience should feel a sense of understanding and appreciation for how you were able to tie the whole thing together.

It’s probably a bit cliché and overly simplistic to suggest that it’s just like writing a great story or novel. But in some ways, there are certainly parallels.

Here are five specific “law school lessons” for writing an appellate brief that you can adapt and apply equally well to the real world.

Be mindful of your audience

One of the first and most important pieces of advice given to law students writing appellate briefs that translates equally to attorneys drafting briefs to submit to real life appellate courts is to always be mindful of your audience.

In law school, your audience is the professor, who has particular demands and personal pet peeves. Your goal is usually to persuade the professor to give the brief a good grade, and you accomplish that task by paying careful attention to the professor’s likes and dislikes in terms of writing, organization, and demonstration of the ability to construct well-reasoned analysis.

In real life, your audience will be the court, but the demands are similar. Your goal is to persuade the court to reach a ruling favorable to your client. You accomplish that task by giving careful consideration to the likes and dislikes of the judges, to the extent they can be discerned from prior arguments and opinions or discussions with other attorneys who’ve appeared in front of them, and also through presentation of well-reasoned and constructed legal analysis.

In both settings, one rule to always keep in mind is that you should be doing everything you can to help your audience. In law school, that’s important because your professor has many papers to review, critique, provide feedback on, conference with students on, and grade. In real life, that’s important for many of the same reasons—courts are busy, with many cases and tasks to deal with. The easier you can make the court’s job in reaching a ruling in favor of your client, the more successful you’ll be.

Pay close attention to the “directions” you’re given

In law school a tangible portion of your grade on any appellate brief is usually attributable to your ability to follow the directions. You have to focus on the assigned issues, consider all the assignment restrictions on formatting, length, time and method of submission, and other details. Failing to do so usually has a very direct impact on your grade.

In the real world, there are similarly important “directions” to be followed—the applicable court rules. Court rules will usually specify in some detail the court’s requirements concerning presentation of the brief (including font, spacing, use of footnotes, etc.) and the limitations on pages or words. Relevant statutes or rules will further provide direction on the court’s specific filing requirements. Failing to comply with the appropriate court rules or statutes governing the brief can have even more significant consequences than similar conduct in law school, however.

Courts may disregard briefs or issues not properly presented, directly impacting your opportunity and ability to present your client’s case on appeal.

Consider the issues you want and need to address

In law school, the task of determining which issues to present in an appellate brief assignment is usually fairly straightforward. Typically, your job is to attempt to discuss all of the relevant issues as thoroughly as possible within the constraints of the assignment. To the extent professors aren’t looking for a thorough consideration of all potential issues, they’ll usually provide direction to students in that regard.

Either way, it’s important to consider the issues professors have indicated need to be addressed.

In the real world, your task is more difficult. It’s up to the attorney to assess the case and evaluate which issues are most important, which are less likely to be meritorious or worthwhile on appeal, and which ones should end up being raised in the brief. In any given case being considered for appeal, it’s likely that by nitpicking the entire trial record, you can locate scores of potential issues or instances where you believe some kind of mistake of some level of significance occurred.

But not all will realistically present a possible basis for appellate relief, and it’s important to consider which issues you want or need to include.

Careful organization goes a long way

One specific consideration that’s almost universally true in terms of effective brief writing—both for law students writing for class or school competitions and for attorneys in the real world writing for courts—is that careful organization goes a long way.

In law school, that organization demonstrates an understanding of the analytic framework that has been taught and emphasized and provides a basic means of demonstrating an understanding of the underlying substantive material. In the real world, that organization helps the court to follow your thinking from start to finish, to see how the case could be resolved in favor of your client, and provides the court a starting point (at the very least) for its own opinion or explanation of the legal reasoning that sup-ports the court’s decision.

Nuanced persuasive techniques, individual understanding of the technical twists and turns of any particular area of law, and a personal ability to craft convincing analysis and arguments all aside, a well-organized brief that clearly demonstrates the legal issue to be addressed, the relevant legal rules and considerations, and the potential application of those rules to the facts of the case will always be more effective than a poorly organized document.

In law school, professors appreciate a brief that’s easy to read because it’s well organized; in the real world, courts will strive to reach the correct decision regardless of the quality of the attorney’s work. But they’ll also appreciate a brief that’s easy to read because it’s well organized.

Leave enough time for revising and editing

One more universally important rule is that a writer— whether a law student or practicing attorney—can never leave too much time for revising and editing. This must include both considerations of substantive or structural revisions for clearer organization and more technical and tedious proofreading edits.

A brief that hasn’t been carefully reviewed for grammar and punctuation errors, typographical mistakes, citation issues, or formatting problems sends a message to the audience—the professor or a court—that the writer didn’t value the audience’s time enough to bother controlling those matters.

There will always be aspects of crafting and presenting a legal argument that are difficult to control. But reviewing for presentation matters that need to be addressed and then taking the time to do so aren’t among them.

A good rule of thumb I’ve always given my students, and that I’ve heard judges share with attorneys at seminars and continuing education programs, is to always strive to have at least 24 hours to let the brief sit. Then review it and identify matters that need to be revised or edited. Trying to revise and edit too close in time to being wrapped up in the actual writing usually leads to an inability to spot glaring issues that will stand out to the reader, who’s not as immersed in the process when reading the brief for the first time.

An effective appellate brief will help a court understand errors that can be remedied in favor of your client. These five lessons of writing an appellate brief for law school are equally applicable for attorneys writing briefs in the real world. They’ll help you craft a brief that presents a satisfying presentation—beginning to end—your audience can appreciate.

“But I reckon I got to light out for the Territory ahead of the rest, because Aunt Sally she’s going to adopt me and sivilize me, and I can’t stand it. I been there before.”—Mark Twain, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (closing).

“So we beat on, boats against the cur-rent, borne back ceaselessly into the past.”—F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby (closing).

VOL. 44. NO. 4