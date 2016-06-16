Q: I’ve taken the bar exam, but I haven’t been admitted yet. As I send out resumes to law firms for entry-level attorney positions, how do I show this?

A: Be very clear what your licensing status is. Depending upon where you are in the process, you can indicate it in several different ways and update your resume as you move from one category to the next. On most attorneys and recent law school graduates’ resumes, there’s a licensure bullet point or section. If you’ve been admitted to practice, are active, and in good standing, then your bullet point is simple—something like this:

Bar Admission: California.

As I write this, the July 2016 bar is right around the corner, and the next exam date is February 2017. So these examples will use those dates:

If you haven’t yet applied to take the bar exam, but are eligible to take it: “Eligible for Feb. 2017 California bar exam.”

If you’ve submitted your application to sit for the exam, but have not yet sat for the exam: “Candidate for Feb. 2017 California bar exam.” Or “California (sitting for Feb. 2017 exam).”

If you’ve sat for the exam, but haven’t yet received the results: “Candidate for July 2016 California bar exam (results pending).” Or “Candidate for July 2016 California bar exam (results expected Nov. 2016).” Or “Sat for July 2016 California bar exam (results pending.”

If you’ve passed the exam, but not yet been sworn in: “California (admission pending).” Or “California (admission expected Dec. 2016).”

If you’ve been admitted, are active, and in good standing: “California.”

If you’ve been admitted, but are inactive for any reason, then use your state’s official language for your status: “California (inactive).” Or “California (inactive and in good standing).” Or “California (allowed to lapse).” Or “California (retired).” If you’re not sure of your status, then call the bar association to ask. The important thing is to use the correct terminology so that your resume is accurate.

If you’ve been admitted, but are not in good standing: Call your bar association immediately to find out what you need to do to correct the situation!

Importantly, if you took the July 2016 exam, and did not pass, then you don’t have to volunteer that on your resume. Of course, you’ll have to be honest if asked about it in an interview. But on the resume itself you can simply start over with “Eligible for Feb. 2017 California bar exam.”

A version of this article was originally published by Bloomberg Finance L.P. Reprinted with permission. The opinions expressed are those of the author.