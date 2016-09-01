By ALAN M. DERSHOWITZ

Having been the first person in my family to go to college, I knew almost nothing about being a lawyer when I entered Yale Law School in 1959. Although I learned a lot of theory from great professors, law school didn’t prepare me for the rough and tumble of practicing criminal law, particularly defending people accused of some of the most heinous crimes. One thing I didn’t learn, and wish I had, was how to deal with acquaintances or friends who ask for legal help.

My family taught me to be loyal and responsive to friends and acquaintances. And so for years I provided legal assistance, mostly pro bono, to family friends and to people I casually knew. Then I learned a valuable but costly lesson in an extremely high-profile case. I was introduced to Jeffrey Epstein by a fellow lawyer, who is now a British lady. She told me that Epstein, a wealthy money manager, was a brilliant, self-taught intellectual who was interested in meeting serious academics. I met with him from time to time over a period of several years, often in the presence of such distinguished academics as Lawrence Summers, Henry Rosovsky, Howard Gardner, Stephen J. Gould, and David Gergen. Epstein had an office in Harvard Square where he would convene serious academic discussions about genetics and other cutting-edge subjects.

I’ve had approximately 250 cases during my 50-year legal career. The Epstein case is the only one I regret having taken..

As a teacher interested in the interface of law and science, I attended several of these sessions. In 2006, Epstein called and told me he was being investigated for receiving massages from underage females. I was shocked, since I’d never seen him in the presence of underage females. He asked me to help organize a legal team to represent him. Initially, I demurred. But he insisted that I become part of his defense team, and so, out of friendship, I agreed. Little did I know that agreeing to represent my acquaintance would change my life and hurt my reputation in ways that I could never have anticipated. Several years after a team of lawyers arranged a plea bargain, under which Epstein would serve 18 months in a state jail, one of the women who claimed to have been involved with Epstein sexually falsely accused me of having sex with her when she was 17. It was absurd and a totally false accusation since I’d never met the woman, I didn’t know her, and I had been happily married during and had sex with no one but my wife during the relevant time period. I had conclusive documentary evidence proving that I couldn’t have been in the places she claimed to have had sex with me at the time she knew Epstein. It was a demonstrably false story, yet some people believed it.

Eventually her lawyers withdrew the pleading in which they had accused me and acknowledged that filing the pleading was a mistake. Also, an independent investigation by the former head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louis Freeh, concluded that the charges against me were completely refuted. Despite this vindication by Freeh, and the acknowledgement of a mistake by the lawyers for my accuser, the false charge affected my health, reputation, and retirement. I’ve had approximately 250 cases during my 50-year legal career. The Epstein case is the only one I regret having taken. Because I was acquainted with Epstein before representing him, I was an easy target for a false accusation by a woman seeking a big payday.

So be wary of representing acquaintances, especially in high-profile, emotionally charged cases. Lincoln warned that a person who represents himself has a fool for a client. To that I would add: A person who represents an acquaintance as a client may himself or herself become a client.

