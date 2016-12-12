It’s the holidays, and today’s Law School Nation has a sack full of scholarships and contests.

A contest to sing about

The deadline for the 19th Annual Entertainment Law Initiative Writing Competition is Jan. 6. The contest, co-sponsored by The Grammy Foundation and the ABA Forum on the Entertainment and Sports Industries, asks law students to write a 3,000-word essay proposing a solution to an issue currently facing the music industry. First prize includes a trip to the Grammys and $5,000. For more details, see our October announcement post.

A very fine housing competition

The ABA Forum on Affordable Housing and Community Development Law is accepting entries in its 2017 Affordable Housing & Community Development Law Law Student Legal Writing Competition. The winner will receive $1,000 and reimbursement for hotel and transportation to attend the Forum’s Annual Conference on May 24-26, 2017 in Washington, D.C. The topic, naturally, must be on any legal issue regarding affordable housing and/or community development law. Deadline is March 3.

New competition (patent pending)

The American University Washington College of Law’s Intellectual Property Brief has started its first writing competition. The top three entries will be published in its spring edition, first place will also receive $500, and second place will receive $250. The competition is open to any law school student attending an accredited law school; practitioners in good standing with a United States bar; or any practitioner officially registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. While current board members or staffers of the IP brief may submit, they are not eligible for the monetary prize. Get the details here.

Criminal law scholarship

The Rosenblum Law Firm, one of the largest criminal defense law firms in both New York and New Jersey, in furtherance of its goals of public education and awareness, has endowed a number of undergraduate and graduate scholarships. The Rosenblum Law Firm Criminal Law Scholarship is a one-time $500 award that will be judged based on merit as well as need. The finalist awarded the scholarship will be required to complete a 2,500-word double-spaced essay on the following topic:

“The past few years have seen a significant amount of tension and negative feelings about law enforcement. This tension has been fueled, in part, by public outrage over communal matters such as race relations and how law enforcement is often seen as being prejudicial to certain racial or cultural groups and/or communities. Please provide a modern history of this tension starting with the Rodney King beating and riots of 1992 and ending in the present day as well as three potential strategies to help alleviate these tensions.”

The essay must cite at least five (5) cases and ten (10) secondary sources (e.g. journal or website articles, opinion pieces) and include a Citations index.

More details and complete rules are available at the firm’s website.

Opportunity for Illinois law students

PracticePro is accepting applications for its 1L Diversity Scholar Program for law students at Illinois law schools through Jan. 16. Applicants must also be a member of a racial, ethnic, or gender group which has been historically underrepresented in the legal profession, a member of the LGBT community, or those with a physical disability. The program includes admission to attend the Chicago Career Conference and Diversity Reception in the spring, 6-month career and OCI coaching, interviewing and resume writing workshops, and more. Details are here.

Crane Competition looks at disability and the law

Thomas Jefferson School is accepting entries in its third Jameson Crane III Disability and the Law Writing Competition. Made possible by a gift of Thomas Jefferson alumnus Jameson Crane III, the competition focuses on the intersection of law and medicine or law and the social sciences. It is open to currently enrolled law students, medical students, and doctoral candidates in related fields who attend an accredited graduate program of study in the United States. Submitted papers may be on any topic relating to disability law, including legal issues arising with respect to employment, government services and programs, public accommodations, education, higher education, housing, and health care. Submissions will be judged anonymously by an independent panel of experts. The winner of the competition will receive a $1,500 cash prize and the Thomas Jefferson Law Review will consider the paper for publication under the TJLR’s editorial standards. Two second place winners will each receive a $1,000 cash prize. The deadline is Jan. 15. Winning submissions will be announced by April 15. Details on entering are here.