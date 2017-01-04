Student Lawyer magazine’s top stories of 2016

Yesterday, we covered the top posts that started here on Before the Bar. Today we’re going to look at the Law Student Division’s publication, Student Lawyer magazine.

Our online archives of the mag took the long journey across a few USB drives to reside here, and they date back to 2010. Many of them are still popular with our readers.

Top 5 Student Lawyer articles of 2016

Ask Us Anything: Lawyers Answer Your Toughest Questions

Our #3 article of last year was this one from May 2012 where a panel of lawyers fielded questions from 1Ls, 2Ls, 3Ls and beyond. ” We provide the answers you need to questions that have likely also been nagging at you—and even some questions you did not realize you needed answered,” the intro states. The information continues to be relevant several classes of new lawyers later.



So You Want to Make Policy? Think Tank Jobs for Lawyers

Six years ago, this was what Arin Greenwood wrote: “Given this diversity, the lack of an accurate count of think tanks, either in the United States or abroad, should not be surprising. But, according to some estimates, there are 6,300 think tanks worldwide, of which 1,200 to 1,500 are in the United States, concentrated in the policy-centric Washington, D.C., but also spread elsewhere across the country.” Today, that’s up to more than 1,800. The field keeps growing, and the need for lawyers remains.

Pack a Professional Punch with Your “Thank-Yous”

Erin Binns, director of career planning at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, assembled everything the aspiring attorney needs in their thank-you arsenal. Example letters. A five-point tip list. Advice on tone and timing. “Thank-you letters, notes, and emails are often given short shrift in comparison to the primping résumés and cover letters receive,” she wrote. “Yet thank-you letters play an extremely important—and very unique—role in your job search and professional activities.”

The Importance of Legal Research

It will come as no surprise to law students when Shawn G. Nevers writes, “Today’s lawyers continue to use legal research on a daily basis to prepare them to advise clients, negotiate with opposing counsel, or persuade a judge or jury.” Nevers covers law libraries and advanced law-school courses in the context of Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln.”

How To Save Money and Build Wealth During Law School

One of the earliest articles in our library of topics is one of the more timeless ones. Current Student Lawyer consulting editor Gabriella Filisko wrote in 2010, “With careful research, planning, and diligence, you can shrink both large and small school expenses—and even lay the groundwork to build wealth in the future.” While the environment may have changed, the money saving tips are still plenty valid in 2017.

Top 5 articles written in 2016

Gabriella, Student Editor Lynae Tucker, and Deputy Student Editor Erik Badia, and former Student Editor Amy Phan Taylor added to the depth of knowledge in our site in 2016. Here are some of the top hits:

Inside secrets from an international lawyer

The Q&A format is always a helpful instructional tool. Paris-based attorney Salli Anne Swartz, a past chair of the ABA Section of International Law, answered questions on training, specialties, and launching international careers in January 2016. If you’re looking abroad in 2017, you’d be wise to revisit her responses.

10 apps and tools for every student lawyer

Wherever there’s a problem, it seems you can find an app to help you solve it. Alexander Stern of United Law Blog offered a suite of productivity tools, study aids, and legal information you can access from your smartphone or tablet. It was our 13th-most-read story. Right behind it at 14th? Top 5 apps for law students, a blog post.

Job hunting: What not to do

One of Erik’s first articles for us covered the Mr. Bad Example side of job searching. Here you’ll find the most common complaint from hiring managers, how to die from informality, and why research and listening are not underrated skills in this area.

Modern lawyer style: Must you conform to get a job?

Lynae took a look at the look of law in September. Hint: it’s changing at a much slower pace than society. “The hiring process can be unforgiving for law students with a nontraditional appearance,” she wrote. “Have a tattoo? What about a piercing? Dramatic hair and vibrant clothing are also ways students express themselves. It’s tough for students who don’t look just like their peers to know how to navigate the interviewing process.” She talked with several attorneys about their experiences dealing with firm culture.

How 5 students rocked their networking skills

Lynae is back as one of our five exemplars of how to leverage your network. “Not all networking requires marching up to strangers and trying to start a conversation,” the intro reads. “Here, your fellow students across the country tell their stories of how they landed an interview or a job by just being themselves, being resourceful, and using fate to their advantage.” In other words, you don’t have to witness a car accident to be remembered – but it can help.