Once upon a time, I was a student just like you. At the time I had dreams, goals, and a fire which would help me in everything I did. It’s hard; it’s difficult; but at the end of the road you will reap what you sow. I started practicing law back in 1993. I initially studied business, I wanted to be an investment banker. However, after I graduated and obtained my B.A in business administration, I decided I wanted to shift towards law. It has been an incredible journey, and I never regret the decision I made.

Never give up

Now that you know a little bit about my life story, you should know that it was a very hard road. It took me a couple of years after graduating to obtain what is called success. I did all types of cases; Failing is good because you know you will do better next time. You keep refining this until you have perfected yourself.

Helping students

I made it my life’s mission to help people, not only through law but actions in my daily life. I consistently help my community. It pleases me beyond belief. With all my good actions, I have had only good back. I have an amazing family and live a very peaceful and fulfilling life. I have created a scholarship program which is privately funded to help students expand in their careers. I want to give back to you, the next generation of lawyers who will preserve morality and our ethical code.

Scholarship program

I decided to make something simple. Every so often, I will be giving out $500 awards to students who meet our requirements. Even if you are not in the law field, you can still apply if you have shown interest in law. It is usually an essay or video of no more than 500 words. This scholarship can be used to help pay off your student loan or to use it for school supplies or a computer. I understand how difficult it can be supporting you while trying to obtain a degree; this will alleviate some of that pressure.

Available if you have any questions

I am always willing to help those in need; you just need to ask. You can always send me an email if you want me to look at something. It may take a while to get back to you, but I will, I promise. Here is the link to the scholarship page, I will be looking at all the entries and reading reach one.

Make sure you take your time, there is no rush if it is past the deadline just message me here to speak with me directly to give you the time of the next date of the scholarship, which should be one week after the deadline.

Law Scholarship details

Amount: $500

Deadline: January 31, 2017

Award Date: Feb 28, 2017

Eligibility and requirements

To qualify for the Law Scholarship, you must fall into one of these categories:

High school

Undergrads

Law school students

As well as ONE (any) of these categories:

Involvement in law either as a volunteer or intern

Have shown interest in law

Currently enrolled in or have been accepted to an accredited law school

Two letters of recommendation from, but not limited to, former teachers, college administrators, community leaders or other similar persons concerning the academic ability, character, reputation or professional aptitude of the applicant

Application details

Please submit the following:

A video (3-4 minutes) or short essay (400-600 words) that answers the following question:

What strategies would you use in a case where both the defendant and plaintiff are at fault? How would you win your case? (You can pick to defend either).

The applicant with the best strategy will win the law scholarship.

Thank you very much for participating, it warms my heart to know that the future is always bright. Remember, never give up and continue you live your dreams. Remember to visit this link for more information and to apply.