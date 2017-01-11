ABA Legal Career Central is proud to introduce #LegalCareerChat, our new twitter chat series showcasing various practice areas. The chat will debut on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 2pm ET.

Our first chat guest will be David Cohen (@DavidCohenEsq), General Counsel of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A graduate of California Western School of Law, David has also worked as the Director of Legal Affairs and Risk Management for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

David is a certified athletic trainer and got his start in baseball as a minor league trainer with the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, and Montreal Expos organizations. In 2001, he was honored by the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society as the Minor League Baseball Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Log on to Twitter and follow the questions with hashtag #LegalCareerChat to discuss with David what it’s like to practice in sports law and how to get into this exciting industry! He’ll share his experiences, his tips for setting yourself up for your career, and answer a few questions from chat participants.