Free student loan debt webinar on Jan. 17

“Student loans are a common way to fund educational pursuits, however, the recent numbers regarding debt are staggering. $1.2 trillion — the total U.S. Student Debt figure; $3,000 — the amount of student debt that is accrued every second; and $33,000 — the average amount of student debt for a 2014 graduate. Join our panel of experts as they address these facts and figures to provide methods for controlling college debt.

“Attendees will learn about the various student loan programs for law school and how to compare them (provisions, benefits, and pitfalls) as well as understanding the implications of the current landscape of one student loan option. Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) and the controversy surrounding the retroactive revised Department of Education policy will also be discussed.”

Now let’s make one thing clear: Law students aren’t average. Student loan debt for them at minimum is twice the price listed. And most law school grads owe on average $140,000, according to Above the Law. Your results will vary – but you’ll still have to find some way to pay the bill.

We’ve also addressed PSLF issues on our blog. What will happen with it with a new Congress and President in place? What will come of the ABA’s lawsuit against the Department of Education over PSLF denials?

The moderator is Kenneth Goldsmith, Senior Legislative Counsel and Director for State Legislation for the American Bar Association. The panelists are Joshua Ri Cohen of Cohen Consumer Law in Vermont; Kenneth Strickland, Student Debt Specialist at Equal Justice Works; and Radhika Singh Miller, Director of the Civil Legal Aid Initiative at National Legal Aid and Defender Association.