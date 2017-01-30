Join Now
The man behind the Doodle: Fred Korematsu

Adam Music January 30, 2017

Korematsu memorial

Today’s Google Doodle honors Fred Korematsu. At the 2016 ABA Annual Meeting in San Francisco, Law Student Division Chair Kareem Aref spoke with founder and executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute Karen Korematsu about her father’s landmark case, Korematsu v. United States.

The institute’s biography of Fred Korematsu reads, “In 1942, at the age of 23, he refused to go to the government’s incarceration camps for Japanese Americans. After he was arrested and convicted of defying the government’s order, he appealed his case all the way to the Supreme Court. In 1944, the Supreme Court ruled against him, arguing that the incarceration was justified due to military necessity.”

The conviction was overturned in 1983.

Karen explains that the case challenged the military orders and the constitutionality of the Japanese American incarceration during World War II and that In 1983 evidence was found that proved there was no military necessity for the internment. She recalls growing up in Oakland, California, being blamed for the attack on Pearl Harbor, and the bullying and discrimination she and her brother suffered because they were Asian American. It was not until she studied U.S. history as a junior in high school that she was made aware of the Korematsu v. United States case and her father’s 1944 Supreme Court hearing.

Karen compares the societal attitude of her youth to the political climate of today and discusses the recent evocation by a Virginia mayor of Roosevelt’s 1942 Executive Order 9066 during his call for area governments and nongovernmental agencies to suspend and delay any further assistance to Syrian refugees. She closes the interview with examples of how her organization fights bigotry through education and her thoughts on what we can do today to avoid the mistakes of the past.

Adam Music Adam Music is the web editor of Before the Blog. After 20-plus years in the online side of print journalism, he joined the ABA in July 2015. His experience includes stints at the Chicago Sun-Times, RogerEbert.com, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and the Chicago Daily Law Bulletin.

  • Wow. Such a powerful reminder of the mistakes of the past and their relevance to our current social-political environment. It’s heartening to see examples of courageous people taking a strong stand for what is right. But it’s clear from recent events, as in the days of the second world war, we as a country still have a lot of soul searching to do.

