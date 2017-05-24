Leadership: An opportunity you don’t want to miss out on

You’ve got a little over a week now to apply for one of our four leadership positions on the ABA Law Student Division Council. And while the council will have a different look for 2017-2018, the opportunities to network and guide the future for law students remain the same.

The four positions are:

The three delegates have slightly different duties this year in terms of overseeing specific aspects of the division. But the delegates are three of the most important and prestigious positions a law student can hold in the ABA, interacting closely with high-ranking officials, lobbying, and participating in the ABA House of Delegates at ABA Annual and Midyear meetings – plus you’ll be reimbursed for your travel for these events. They represent the interests of the Law Student Division to the ABA as a whole.

“If you’re interested in providing opportunities for law students and making a difference, you should seek to become a delegate,” wrote 2015-2016 delegate Andrew Rhoden, who graduated from American University Washington College of Law earlier this month. “It’s not a position for which you’ll receive a lot of glory or credit. But you’ll get great personal satisfaction.”

Rhoden and his fellow delegate, Zac Berkstresser, talked about their roles in this video:

The deadline to apply is Sunday, June 4. Don’t wait until the last minute – you’ll need a signature from your dean to be advanced forward.

We are also looking to fill other leadership positions in the division:

Student Producer

Entity Liaisons (multiple opportunities)

Caucus Chairs (multiple opportunities) Black Caucus Hispanic Caucus Golden Pacific Region Caucus Midwest Region Caucus Eastern Region Caucus Women’s Caucus Mental Health Caucus Middle Eastern South East Asian Caucus Nontraditional Student Caucus



All of the law students who are eventually placed into these roles will have a critical say in the future of legal education. So get your name in – then register for the ABA Annual Meeting in New York in August – and make a difference in the ABA.