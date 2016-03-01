By Alison Monahan

Alison Monahan is the creator of The Girl’s Guide to Law School and a co-founder of Law School Toolbox, Bar Exam Toolbox, and Trebuchet Legal.

If there’s one class law students love to hate, it’s Legal Research and Writing. (OK, Civ Pro, too, I admit as a former Civ Pro TA.)

Although it’s clear LRW is important—arguably it’s the most important class you’ll take as a 1L—the reality is that it can take over your life if you’re not careful. From the endless research possibilities of open memos to the tedious hours spent Bluebooking, LRW is a challenge.

The good news is that there are tools that can help tame this beast. Here are a few of my favorite tech tools for simplifying LRW—so you can spend time on other important things (like catching up on sleep).

Take it step by step

With any LRW assignment, you’ll go through a predictable series of steps. These typically break down into the following:

1. Reading and organizing the initial materials

2. Organizing the facts

3. Researching and organizing the law

4. Planning and writing your response

5. Inserting citations

6. Let’s also add avoiding disaster (meaning, losing your work at the last minute)

At each step, tech tools can help you stay organized and work efficiently. Here are just a few.

Step 1: Easy-access storage and organization

In a typical LRW packet, you’re going to have a variety of materials, from Word documents to PDFs or images. How can you keep things organized?

There’s the old-school option of printing everything out and tabbing it in a binder. There’s nothing wrong with this option, and it can work well if you always work in one location. But if you’re more mobile, electronic storage options that sync across all of your devices are a better choice.

It’s critical to have a central place to store files in the cloud. Dropbox is the clear favorite here, but there are alternatives (just use the search term “Dropbox alternative” and you’ll find tons of options).

Whatever service you select, be sure you can access your files easily from your phone, laptop, the computer lab, etc., since you never know when you’ll need to look up an important detail.

Also think about organization. Spend a bit of time in the beginning set-ting up a clear folder hierarchy (back-ground materials, cases, drafts, etc.). That will drastically simplify things as your LRW project progresses.

Step 2: Note-taking made simple

As you go through the materials you’ve been given, you’ll likely encounter lots of facts you need to keep track of. Here, having a good note-taking application is invaluable.

Ideally, you’d like something that al-lows you to capture your thoughts from a variety of devices so you can jot down random great ideas that occur as you’re standing in line for coffee, along with the deeper insights you might uncover at your laptop in a focused work session.

Your phone probably has a built-in notes application, but you’ll find far more features in OneNote or Evernote. These applications allow you to collect snippets from all over and organize them in useful ways for later reference.

Step 3: Research beyond the standards

The bulk of any research assignment will be legal research, of course. You’ll no doubt talk about Lexis and Westlaw in class, but don’t overlook alternative research options that can provide additional insights into a topic area.

Ravel Law, for example, offers a more visual way to access case law and allows you to build your own visual maps of search results. That can be very helpful, especially if you’re a visual thinker (and you can get free access as a law student).

Similarly, Fastcase, which you can probably access from your school’s law library, has an interactive visual map of results and claims to help you find the key cases faster by sorting “the best” results to the top of the page.

If you’re in the market for law review articles, Hein Online is an excellent resource because it con-tains older materials than in any other electronic database, typically going back to the first issue of major journals. Your law librarian should be able to give you access.

Google Scholar can also be useful for secondary source research, and it’s freely available to anyone.

Step 4: Use an e-bulletin board

Once you’ve found some cases, keeping them organized is a key LRW challenge. Here, Trello is a fantastic option. Trello is a free application that works across multiple platforms. It’s essentially an electronic bulletin board with virtual Post-it notes.

To keep track of your legal research, create a new note for each case you uncover. Initially, it’s not always obvious if a particular case will turn out to be useful, but it’s important to track what you’ve found so you don’t waste time going in circles.

In Trello, you create “lists” to hold your notes. For example, you might have a list of “Cases I’m Not Sure About” and another one for “Definitely Useful” or “Definitely Not Useful.” You can include comments on the notes so you can keep track of how you plan to use a certain case or remind yourself why you decided not to use it. You can also color-code the cards, which can help you remember which issue a particular case relates to.

Trello is one of my favorite apps for organizing just about anything, and it’s invaluable for legal research.

Step 5: Beyond basic word processing

Most LRW students will draft their response in Word, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If you’d like to get a little more creative, Scrivener is an excellent alternative word processor designed for drafting longer documents and organizing research. You can use it free for 30 individual days (which don’t have to be consecutive) so you can give it a try and see how you like it.

Step 6: Cite like a pro

Citations are the bane of many an LRW student. Luckily, there are tools to help. Of course, be sure to check with your LRW professor if you have any doubts about what tools you’re allowed to use.

The Bluebook is now electronic (finally!). There are also a variety of tools that help you format citations, including: Lexis Advance, WestlawNext, Zotero, Mendeley, and RefWorks.

A word of warning, however: These tools aren’t perfect, and you should always double-check the format they provide to be sure it’s actually accurate.

Step 7: No excuses today

If you take nothing else away from this article, please (please, please) back up your work. Using Dropbox or something similar makes this incredibly easy, and there’s no excuse not to do it routinely—which explains why your LRW professor won’t be terribly sympathetic when you explain you’d like an extension because your computer died. Set up an automated cloud backup, and you’ll be good to go even if disaster strikes.

By using all the tools you have available today, you’ll much more easily survive LRW. You may even enjoy it. Happy writing!

