Chasing down the non-traditional dream

I decided to go to law school when I was 34 years old. At the time, I was working in the Insurance Industry and loved what I did. I was working as an adjuster doing personal injury claims under our Florida PIP statute and also worked in our pre-litigation company to mitigate suits before they were filed. The more I worked in the pre-litigation department, the more I thought about pursuing a legal degree.

My mother had always said I should have gone to law school, and the more I worked in our pre-litigation department, the more motivated I became. I was a good student in undergrad, and although I had heard that law school was “intense,” I always loved a challenge.

My schedule at the time consisted of me getting up around 4 in the morning and doing some type of cardio or weightlifting activity. I was at work by 7 a.m. and had no issues staying until I felt my work was complete. If that meant leaving after 5 p.m., I was fine with it.

Needless to say, my social life was slim to none. I figured it would be easy to cut back time at work and spend that time in the classroom to earn my J.D.

I was so excited when I made my decision public that I would be pursuing a law degree. It was shocking when the response wasn’t as positive.

The typical response was, “How are you going to go to law school and still work?” “You know you won’t have any type of life if you practice law” and my favorite, “At 34? Do you not plan on having a family?”

Not at all what I expected, but I decided I would rise to the occasion and prove everyone wrong. I decided I would continue to work full-time and enroll in my law school’s part time program.

Fast forward to my first week of my 1L year … OMG. Since I was still working a full-time job, I attended classes Monday to Thursday from 6 to 9:15 in the evening.

The first two days, I still got up for my morning workouts. By the third day, I was contemplating my whole life. Was I really going to have to work in the morning and then be at school until 9 at night for the next four years? How was I going to have a life, friends, a family?

By that Friday, I was so grateful to get off of work and just go home while the sun was still out. I slept from the time I got home until the next morning. It was wonderful.

As I progressed (read: struggled) through my first semester, I became friendly with some of my classmates. There was a sense of comfort in knowing that what I was experiencing as a non-traditional student was normal and I wasn’t alone.

The law school relationships that formed begin to develop outside of study groups. We shared the 1L journey together, and true friendships begin to develop. I finally completed my 1L year after surviving oral arguments and writing my first appellate brief. I couldn’t believe that I had just completed my first year! It went by in a blur but it truly was 1L of a ride. I was exhausted and still didn’t really have a life, but-I knew I would make it.

As I enter into my third year of law school, I still can’t believe I’ve made it this far. There were days and weeks that were just agonizing. As any law student, I questioned my decision to practice law, was this really what I wanted to do? Did I really want to spend hours on end analyzing legal rules and issues, and preparing arguments when everyone else was out enjoying life?

The answer always ended up being yes.

My decision to pursue a law degree has always been reaffirmed, either by an impromptu conversation with a member of the legal community or through the constant encouragement of my support group.

I did end up making some changes. I decided to stop working so I could focus 100% on my education. Additionally, the early morning workouts are no longer part of my routine. I can’t say that I miss either (lol). I’m also now enrolled as a full-time student.

I am excited to see the light at the end of the tunnel. It would have been so easy to get discouraged by some of the negativity encountered by those who don’t understand why I don’t have the free time to spend with them on the weekend. Those who can’t grasp how I could spend the whole weekend studying and still not grasp the subject matter at hand. “How hard could it really be?” they would ask, as I struggle to refrain from either bursting into tears or giving them some few choice words.

Throughout it all, I learned that some people are in your life for a lifetime, and some are just there for a season.

As I look forward to this next year and a half, I am excited to see what it holds. As I begin to plan and look forward to life after law school, I reflect on all of the challenges I overcame. I’m grateful that I have the opportunity to pursue a career path that will make a difference in the lives of those I encounter.

Most of all, I am grateful, that I decided to pursue my dreams. I always hear that life begins at the end of your comfort zone. The last two years have challenged me in ways that I didn’t know possible, but I’ve learned a lot about me in the process.

I’ve learned that not being #1 is okay, if you’ve truly given it your all. I’ve learned the importance of having good friends and family. Life is hard and they are both equally important.

Lastly, I’ve learned that no matter how busy life gets, I still have to take time for me. Regardless of how hectic life is, you still have to stop and live in the moment. It becomes so easy to fill up our plates with school, internships, networking, and planning in order to position ourselves to get to the next level. All of those things are important, however, sometimes we just need to fill up our plates with roses, and actually just take the time to smell and enjoy their beauty.