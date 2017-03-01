Advice from the Inside: How I got a U.N. internship

The summer of 2016 is one I’ll never forget. As a law student, I was privileged to be afforded the opportunity to work at my dream job, while also getting to travel Europe – and I have some advice on how you can land a similar opportunity. Over the summer, I worked as a legal intern for the United Nations at the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in the Netherlands. I worked in the Office of the Prosecutor and assisted attorneys with the case of Ratko Mladic, a former Serbian general and accused war criminal.

I worked predominantly on the component of the case alleging war crimes in the city of Sarajevo, which is now in Bosnia and Herzegovina. My responsibilities included contributing to the final trial brief and researching issues of international humanitarian law.

The road to The Hague

This opportunity was something I sought out through the U.N.’s employment website. I waited for opportunities to apply, ultimately applying for three positions within the ICTY. I was competing with law students across the globe, so I didn’t think my application would stand out. However, my experience clerking in criminal law positions, taking criminal law classes, and being a member of my law school’s law journal paid off – I was offered an internship position and would be spending the summer helping attorneys to prosecute human rights violations that occurred in the former Yugoslavia. These opportunities are available to all law students interested in more areas than just criminal law, and I’d encourage any and all students to apply. Here’s my advice about how to secure an international legal internship.

1. Plan in advance. I knew what type of work I wanted to do over the summer, so several months ahead of time, I began looking for opportunities on the U.N.’s jobs website that would provide me with this experience Long before that, however, I tailored a writing sample toward international law so that I had it completed by the time I applied for these jobs. I took a military law class, and in that class we touched on topics of international law. I also worked with the professor to choose an international law topic for a class writing assignment. Together, we went through the assignment to make sure it was structured well and that I was applying the law correctly. That was probably an important factor in my ability to get the job – developing a writing sample tied to the topic I wanted to work on for the U.N. I was also a research assistant to that same professor the summer after my first year, and I worked on a range of international law issues. All of this work helped me develop an interest in the type of work I wanted to pursue, but it also helped me build expertise in international law. I could confidently say on my application that I’d been working on issues of international law for two years.

2. Highlight relevant work. In your application, highlight the course work you’ve completed that’s related to the work of the international tribunal to which you’re applying. Whether that’s criminal law or environmental law, highlighting coursework and clerkships shows that you, as a student, have a demonstrated interest in that area of the law and that you can add value to the organization to which you’re applying.

3. Talk to those who’ve gone before you. Talk to other students who’ve done similar work. International law in particular is a niche field, and connections can really help. Even if it’s just advice about the country in which you’re going to be living for the duration of your internship, those connections will be lasting and can be extremely beneficial in the future. Once you’ve secured your internship, make sure you make the best impression possible. While that may seem to be common sense, it is easy to get caught up in the romance of being able to travel Europe easily on the weekends. Many of the attorneys I met who worked at the tribunal were former interns, which demonstrates that good impressions and connections go a long way. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, speak up, and be memorable.

The piece of advice that I most often received as an intern was that if you want to be involved in this type of work, it’s important to go back to your domestic jurisdiction and get several years of experience working in the legal field. My advice would be to not be discouraged while you’re doing that, but to continue to maintain those contacts and to be involved in international law.

TERESA DETTLOFF is a third-year student at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.