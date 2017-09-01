Head of the Class: Beating poverty in Africa, one child at a time

Imagine that, in addition to the challenges you face in juggling all your law school activities, you find yourself making calls to Kenya at 3 a.m. or having a Skype meeting with Kenyan lawyers between classes.

To Stephen Fleischer, a third-year student at Loyola University Chicago School of Law, this is far from overwhelming. It’s business as usual since 2016, when he started the Fleischer Foundation in Nairobi to provide educational opportunities to needy children.

Volunteering without a net

Fleischer began the lengthy process of starting an international foundation just prior to entering law school. The foundation is the product of many life experiences. Raised in New York City, Fleischer attended The Browning School from kindergarten through his high school graduation. The small, private school focuses on small class sizes and intense interpersonal experiences, both of which played a crucial role in Fleischer’s life and the formation of his foundation.

“It’s a school that supports its students both before and after graduation,” said Fleischer. “And it’s one of my foundation’s biggest supporters.”

Why Kenya? Fleischer’s father ran into a former classmate from his days studying with the Catholic Marianists. Through this chance encounter, Fleischer was invited to work with the Marianists of East Africa.

“I went to the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum to work at the Marianist school along with the Kenyan brothers and priests,” explained Fleischer. “The transition was incredibly challenging, but I had the power to make the experience into whatever I wanted.”

Fleischer says one experience highlights the need for this foundation. In 2014, toward the end of the Kenyan school year, one of Fleischer’s eighth-grade students said goodbye to him in a way that seemed strange.

When Fleischer inquired further, he found out that her father had just arranged for her to be married to a 70-year-old man in Somalia to pay for some of his other children to attend secondary school someday. Fleischer’s offer to sponsor the girl’s secondary education—out of his own pocket—eventually led to her attendance at school and, apparently, the calling off of the wedding.

Building better lives

In Kenya, the government is unable to fully subsidize school fees for high school students. Because of that, some of the best and brightest from the slums of Nairobi are forced to stop school at far too young an age.

The Fleischer Foundation sponsors these eighth-graders from the Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum. In October 2016, it sponsored five students. By July 2017, it was sponsoring more than 10.

The students’ school costs are fully covered through high school—which are boarding schools—and that includes their uniforms, bedding, toiletries, and so on, explained Fleischer. To remain in the program, students are required to maintain a B- or above average.

“They’re also required to attend three mentorship sessions each year,” said Fleischer. “Multiple teachers and even a therapist come, and students’ academic standing is discussed. But there’s also a focus on their families, friends, and social lives.”

The foundation’s primary funding comes from individuals in the United States, but some Kenyan businesses also contribute, noted Fleischer. Fleischer and his fellow Loyola law student Ethan Domsten, who serves as director of U.S. operations, have also tapped into pro bono services through the business law clinic at Loyola.

There are undoubtedly challenges in both starting and operating a foundation. Fleischer says navigating the expenses unrelated to the mission of the organization have been a challenge. Some donors, for instance, require that their funding goes only to directly benefit students—for things like pens and pencils—and not to the foundation’s operational costs. However, that and other challenges haven’t been enough to slow Fleischer down. The foundation is planning to open its own high school in January 2019.

“Through the foundation’s sponsorship, we give these children the chance to continue their education,” said Fleischer. “But more than that, we give them the tools for a better life.”

PETER McCOOL, MD, is a second-year student at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.