Something to be thankful for in Maryland – Uniform Bar Exam coming in 2019

It’s been a while since #UBEWatch has had anything to do. Mostly, it’s been a waiting game.

It’s been a year since the Illinois Board on Admissions to the Bar held hearings into the adoption of the Uniform Bar Exam. Sandy Gallant-Jones, then the Law Student Division’s 7th Circuit governor, spoke in support of the UBE. And it seems like it might happen at some point here in the home state of the ABA.

Even our small pool of poll respondents agreed that Illinois was most likely, with North Carolina close behind.

POLL: The next state to approve the #UniformBarExam will be: — ABA for Law Students (@abalsd) October 11, 2017

But while there was even odds that some other jurisdiction would swoop in and make things easy, your winner for next on Team UBE is … Maryland!

According to a release yesterday, Maryland approved adoption of the Uniform Bar Exam earlier this month, just before the end of July bar exam results season ended with Friday night’s announcement of those who passed the California Bar Exam.

The UBE will not begin in Maryland until 2019, so this year’s 3Ls planning on taking the 2018 bar in the Old Line State … feel free to express your frustration.

Here’s some more on the Maryland Court of Appeals’ acceptance of the UBE recommendation: