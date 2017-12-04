Join Now
Summit examines the question: Why are women leaving law?

ABA Law Student Division December 04, 2017

Women in Law

This year, ABA President Hilarie Bass launched an initiative focused on examining why women lawyers are leaving the profession in the prime of their careers when they should be taking on senior leadership roles. Titled “Achieving Long-Term Careers for Women in the Law,” it includes multiple research projects with surveys and focus groups analyzing the career trajectories of women lawyers, attrition rates in various practice settings and more.

The project kicked off with a summit last month at Harvard Law School. Friend of the Law Student Division Katherine Larkin-Wong was in attendance, and created a Storify of tweets from the event.

ABA Law Student Division

  • ג’קסון שלום

    I wish every law student, legal assistant, or anyone interested in law, to be part of the largest American law firm in the world. Helps, helps and supports everything. All that has been said about this honor of President will not reflect all her praiseworthy act for us members of the organization and all citizens from different countries and the weaker classes. I have been a member for many years and strongly recommend that every student grow up in a warm and supportive home. And know that only being a member of the American Bar Association will open up many doors and successes in the legal field.
    I wish you all the best and many successes.
    Best regards

    Professor Izhak Assouline

