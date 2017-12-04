Summit examines the question: Why are women leaving law?

This year, ABA President Hilarie Bass launched an initiative focused on examining why women lawyers are leaving the profession in the prime of their careers when they should be taking on senior leadership roles. Titled “Achieving Long-Term Careers for Women in the Law,” it includes multiple research projects with surveys and focus groups analyzing the career trajectories of women lawyers, attrition rates in various practice settings and more.

The project kicked off with a summit last month at Harvard Law School. Friend of the Law Student Division Katherine Larkin-Wong was in attendance, and created a Storify of tweets from the event.