Learn with the judges with the Summer Judicial Internship Diversity Project

The Committee on Judicial Resources for the United States Judicial Conference and Just The Beginning – A Pipeline Organization are accepting applications for its 7th annual Summer Judicial Internship Diversity Project for Summer 2018.

The deadline is Jan. 10, 2018 at 5 p.m.

The project’s goal is to provide summer judicial internships for diverse law students from communities underrepresented in the legal community. Operating nationally since 2011, the JRC-JTB Project has placed nearly 350 law students in successful internships to date. More than 100 judges have participated and look to the JRC-JTB Project for summer internship candidates.

The JRC-JTB Project is national in scope and will place law students as judicial interns in federal appellate, district, bankruptcy, magistrate and select state appellate judges’ chambers across the country. Interns will have the opportunity to draft bench memoranda, judicial orders, and opinions on a variety of substantive matters, including motions to dismiss, motions for summary judgment, magistrate judge reports, and habeas corpus petitions. Applicants should possess strong research and writing skills and be prepared to handle the rigors of working in judge’s chambers.

Applicants who are hired must commit to participating in two mandatory training workshops prior to the beginning of their internship, either in-person or via videoconference, must be available to work full-time as an unpaid intern or to find outside funding sources and must commit to working in chambers for a minimum of six weeks. At present this is an unpaid internship. Applicants are encouraged to seek law school or non-profit funding.

The program requirements are detailed in the program’s Memorandum of Understanding.