California holds steady on bar cut score

In “A Bar to the Bar” in the September/October issue of Student Lawyer, we reported on the fact that the California Supreme Court was about to receive a report on the validity of the California bar and decide on whether to lower the California cut score, which is the second-highest in the country.

A month after that issue rolled off the presses, on October 18, the California Supreme Court declined to lower the bar cut score. It suggested that while the high cut score isn’t justified by evidence, the lower cut scores by other states aren’t justified, either.

Thus, the court decided, the “long-standing” cut score should remain for now. However, two neighboring states took a different track. Earlier this year, the Oregon Supreme Court lowered the state’s cut score from 284 to 274. Meanwhile, the Nevada Supreme Court lowered the cut score from 140 to 138.

Why they did what they did

What’s pertinent is how each state’s board of bar examiners in these three states discussed the purpose of the cut score and the reasoning to keep or lower the cut score. Oregon’s board wrote, “It’s difficult to know with certainty that a given score ensures minimal competency to practice law.” But it added that a 274 score would be “in line” and “at least comparable” with most western states.

Additionally, in Nevada, the board chair implied that the appropriate cut score balances the need to protect the public while being fair to the examinees as well. In California, the Committee of Bar Examiners noted that the bar examination isn’t to evaluate mastery of content or be predictive of possible future misconduct.

Instead, the committee saw the exam as distinguishing minimally competent candidates from those who could do harm to the public. It made that statement despite also admitting that no clear measure or definition for public protection in the context of a licensing exam has been established.

Furthermore, in its standard-setting study, the committee also admitted that no evidence showed that a high cut score led to California lawyers being more competent or less prone to attorney discipline. Finally, the committee acknowledged that the last time the cut score was changed, it was altered to set the pass rate at 70 percent.

It’s about more than passing

While the impetus to lower the bar cut score is to increase bar passage, the issues that surround the bar examination have now been exposed to the public. When both Oregon and California bar examiners—the people who write and grade the exams—are uncertain about what minimal competence means, there’s an incredible concern that the cut score bars actual minimally competent lawyers.

The chair of the judiciary committee of the California Assembly also framed this debate in a different way, stating essentially: A high cut score without justification creates an artificial barrier to the practice of law, implicating antitrust concerns and creating negative consequences for Californians needing legal representation.

When none of the three states have any reason to lower or keep the cut score other than to artificially raise the bar passage rate, be in line with other states, or keep with tradition, the public suffers instead of being protected. If the bar is to allow all minimally competent lawyers but can’t define what that means, it’s high time to define minimal competency and adjust cut scores to match it, lest potentially qualified lawyers be barred simply for not reaching the proper cut score.