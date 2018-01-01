Head of the Class: Designing dreams for ailing children

Teal Johnson has a thing for turning dreams into reality. Johnson, a Wisconsin native and 3L at Syracuse University College of Law, is a founding board member of Designing Dreams.

Co-founded in 2012 by Johnson and four close friends at the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities, the group transforms the lives of children battling cancer by designing the bedroom of their dreams.

“Cancer affects everyone in some way,” said Johnson. “Our mission at Designing Dreams is to raise money and completely redesign the bedrooms of children affected by cancer. We want to provide them with a place of hope and happiness—an oasis.”

The healing arts

Designing Dreams got its start as a student group at the University of Minnesota. Johnson, along with her friends Lauren Curwick, Gracia Johnson, Rebecca Scott, and Erin Monasterio, formed the founding executive board.

United by their shared passion for creating art and inspiring hope in the lives of children with cancer, the original “dream team” began transforming children’s lives—one bedroom at a time.

Since its inception, the organization has designed the bedrooms of 12 children battling cancer or cancer-like conditions. Each bedroom was transformed into a beautiful work of art, capturing each child’s passions, hobbies, and energy. Johnson herself is an artist and takes part in the design of the bedrooms. “I love being able to use my creativity while doing something good,” she stated.

Good deeds are expanding

The dream team has grown into multiple departments consisting of artists, designers, and fundraisers. Designing Dreams also works with local artists and contractors to help make their vision for each project a reality. The group has also partnered with such organizations as the Peter Hedberg Foundation and Make-A-Wish Minnesota. While Designing Dreams does most of its work in the Midwest—particularly in Minnesota and Wisconsin—the group has also redesigned bedrooms in South Carolina and New York.

The organization isn’t done growing, either. In addition to several upcoming projects, Johnson is excited about a new partnership with Love Your Melon, a national apparel brand whose mission is to give a hat to every child in America battling cancer. Designing Dreams is also finding new ways to raise money for its cause. My Dog Named Hope, a children’s book written by executive board member Joe Dean and illustrated by Curwick, has been published and is available on Amazon. The proceeds are split between Designing Dreams and the MACC Fund, which raises funds for childhood cancer.

The expansion of Designing Dreams hasn’t made Johnson any less busy. She’s still on the executive board and currently serves as the organization’s vice president of finance. She remains heavily involved in fundraising efforts and the filing of the organization’s non-profit tax forms. Between managing finances, attending frequent board meetings, and designing inspiring bedrooms, Johnson has a lot on her plate. She said that one of the keys to balancing Designing Dreams with the demands of law school is time management.

“I do lots of planning,” she remarked. “I pretty much live by my planner.” What’s her advice to other law students who want to make a difference outside of school? “Make sure that whatever you’re doing, it’s something you’re passionate about,” she recommended. “If it is and you’ve put a lot of heart into it, it’ll become a part of who you are.”