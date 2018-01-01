How ABA leadership roles shaped my career

You’re busy with school. The bar exam looms, and career choices are pending. You’ve got no time to think about how the American Bar Association fits into your world right now. Maybe you can get to active involvement with the ABA later.

I completely understand that mentality. But based on my own experience, it may mean that you’ll miss out on opportunities that could, literally, shape your career.

A member in name only

If you received this magazine, you’re a member of the ABA. Unlike you, I wasn’t even a member of the ABA when I was in law school. The advantage of free membership didn’t exist in those days, and, to be honest, I was in survival mode. That the ABA could help me with that survival didn’t even occur to me. I did join the ABA once I was admitted to the bar. I was the first lawyer in my family, and I was honored that I had the opportunity to be a member. Quite frankly, I just thought joining the ABA was what one did.

But I still wasn’t an active member. Instead, I was what we now call a “magazine member,” or a member whose involvement goes only as far as reading the publications that come with membership. I was busy working, I had young children, and I felt quite overwhelmed. I really felt I was still in a survival mode. Again, I missed the benefits the ABA offered that might have made that time period more positive.

Your chance to lead

Ironically enough, it wasn’t until I went on the bench just seven years into my career that I became an active member of the ABA. Faculty at the National Judicial College encouraged involvement in something outside of one’s own jurisdiction, so I went to the next ABA annual meeting. (OK, I’ll admit it was in San Francisco, one of my favorite cities, so I thought, “Why not?”) I haven’t missed an annual meeting since then. I rose to become chair of the ABA National Conference of Specialized Court Judges, then chair of the ABA Judicial Division, then the judicial member of the ABA Board of Governors.

I’ve now retired from the bench and recently completed my term as chair of the Senior Lawyers Division. I’ve also served on numerous ABA commissions and task forces, including chairing the second year of the American Jury Project. I’ve often been asked how I ended up in so many leadership positions. My answer is always: “I do what I say I’m going to do when I say I’m going to do it.” That seems like basic common sense, but we know how uncommon common sense is today. And in a volunteer organization, being productive and reliable can make you a star.

But don’t be there to build your resume. Be there to actually accomplish something meaningful. Hint: You don’t need to be a judge to be an active member of the ABA Judicial Division. Included in its six conferences is the lawyers’ conference, which is for lawyers interested in the justice system. Its members are eager and open to young lawyers who want to actively participate. Seize that opportunity.

The ABA gave back

I feel as though I did a lot of hard work for the ABA, but you might be wondering what the ABA could have done for me. After all, I was already in the career position I’d be in for the next 26 years when I got involved.

As it turns out, the ABA made those 26 years extraordinary. Believe it or not, sometimes being on the bench can be challenging, boring, or even depressing. But I always came back from any ABA meeting renewed and refreshed by the exposure to the expertise and professionalism of my colleagues.

I learned from the very best the legal and judicial professions had to offer, and I was exposed to ideas that led me to meaningful innovations in my own court. One of my proudest accomplishments as a judge was the establishment of a regional homeless court. I learned about this type of court through the ABA’s Commission on Homelessness—and it wasn’t just something I’d read about.

I got to meet the experts who’d actually done one and learned from them what worked and what didn’t. That kind of insight made it possible for the project to be successful from the beginning. And that success is valuable at any point in your career.

I also got the opportunity to travel to various parts of the world through the Section of International Law’s international legal exchanges. These are opportunities that would have never been available to me just staying home in my own jurisdiction. Ironically enough, this exposure led me to my post-judicial career, where I’ve engaged in consulting work with courts in developing countries.

The people you’ll meet

I also met the most amazing people from all levels of the courts, and we met as peers and colleagues. How can you describe a Center for Human Rights meeting in the chambers of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsberg, where we listened to her razor-sharp insight on important human rights issues? (I believe there’s a commercial that would refer to that as priceless.)

What about having dinner at the U.S. Supreme Court while sitting with Chief Justice John Roberts and several state chief justices—and realizing that with the exception of Justice Roberts (who at that time had been on the high court only a few weeks), I knew everyone else there because we’d worked together on projects at the ABA?

That was very high cotton for a judge from Tempe, Ariz. I really was learning from the very best. More important than meeting high ranking individuals, I’ve met some of my very best friends through the ABA. They came pre-screened as individuals who care very much about the rule of law, access to justice, and just simply doing the right thing. It turns out they’re a lot of fun, as well.

The law offers a long career that you’re about to begin, and the support of friends and colleagues can help you through the many ups and downs. My life would be much less rich without these experiences and these friends.

My only regret with the ABA goes back to my first few paragraphs. I’ve had such wonderful experiences and met such wonderful people in the years of my active involvement that I can only wonder what I missed by not being actively engaged from day one.

The opportunity to contribute to our profession, to learn, to be inspired, to experience success, and to develop lifelong friendships is there for everyone. Don’t miss a moment.

LOURAINE ARKFELD is a past chair of the Senior Lawyers Division and the former presiding judge of the Tempe, Ariz., Municipal Court.