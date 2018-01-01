It started in the Law Student Division

It began in 1976 when I was the American Bar Association’s Law Student Division representative for my law school. It—meaning my active involvement in the ABA— has continued for the past 41 years. And it has positively impacted me as an attorney and a person. Your own involvement as a law student in the ABA and the LSD, starting as early as possible, could invaluably influence your career and life as it did mine. (Of course, YMMV—your mileage may vary.)

The program and the book

The divisions, sections, and other entities of the ABA sponsor myriad educational programs and publish numerous books and periodicals. Through my involvement in the LSD, I attended an ABA meeting in 1977 where one of the educational programs featured attorney Jay Foonberg. He’d written How to Start and Build a Law Practice, which was first published in 1976 by the LSD. I listened intently to him speak about that topic.

While my career goal when I was a law student was to practice in a law firm, I hadn’t considered the possibility that I might someday establish my own law firm. Not until I heard Foonberg, that is. I was enthralled by his presentation. I later bought his book for a discounted price of $5, read it, and underlined important points.

After graduating from The George Washington University Law School in 1978, I left Washington, D.C., returned home to Honolulu, passed the bar exam, and worked as an associate for a law firm. I periodically reread Foonberg’s book. When the opportunity arose in 1981, I started my own law practice. It was October 16. Coincidentally, October 16 is also National Boss’s Day. I was my own boss as a solo practitioner. Foonberg’s book guided me in starting and building my firm.

Now, 36 years later, the eponymous Law Offices of Marvin S. C. Dang, LLLC has 6 attorneys (3 of whom are partners) plus a staff of more than 30 other team members. As the largest creditors’-rights law firm in Hawaii, we focus on representing national and local financial institutions and other creditors.

Our practice areas also encompass lobbying, legislation, government relations, real estate, and estate planning. Decades after attending that pivotal ABA educational program in 1977 as a law student, I chatted as an attorney with Foonberg at a Hawaii State Bar Association event in 2005. I told him how listening to his presentation in 1977 and reading his book made a difference in my legal career path. I then pulled out my dog-eared copy of his book and asked him to autograph it. He did.

Incidentally, my copy of the first edition of How to Start and Build a Law Practice was 212 pages. Over the years, the various editions of that book have been ABA best sellers. The latest edition has grown to more than 700 pages.

From one division to another

After serving as an ABA law student representative from 1976 to 1977, I was elected as an LSD circuit governor in spring 1977. I joined other circuit governors and the division’s officers on the LSD’s board of governors.

As a 3L, I interacted with other law student leaders from across the country and attorneys who were ABA leaders. I was involved with not only the governance of the LSD but also with weighing in on issues affecting the legal profession.

Although I’d been a leader in high school, college, and law school organizations, being a circuit governor was the first time I was a leader in a major national association. That experience enabled me to hone my leadership and communication skills.

I built on that invaluable experience when I subsequently held leadership positions over the next 40 years in other ABA divisions: the Young Lawyers Division; the Solo, Small Firm and General Practice Division; and the Senior Lawyers Division. I’m currently the chair-elect of the 63,000-member Senior Lawyers Division and will be its chair during the 2018-2019 bar year.

The skills I acquired in the LSD and other ABA divisions were usefulwhen I held leadership positions in Hawaii organizations and national associations. They also helped when I served as a state legislator and assistant minority floor leader in the Hawaii State House of Representatives. I should note that under a 2016 reorganization of the LSD, the executive structure changed from a board of governors to a council. But there continue to be many leadership opportunities within the division for students like you.

One friendship, many opportunities

I made many friends—law students and attorneys—when I was a law student representative and later a circuit governor. Some of those law students and I continued to actively participate in the ABA as attorneys.

One friend was directly responsible for my receiving an appointment by the ABA president in 1979 to the Special Committee on Youth Education for Citizenship. This was my first ABA presidential appointment, and it happened just one year after I’d passed the Hawaii bar and become an attorney. I’m told I was selected after a U.S. senator declined the appointment.

Being a member of that special committee was a wonderful experience. I was involved with civic education at the national level. With that background, I was elected president of the Hawaii Council on Legal Education for Youth, where I worked on civic education at the local level.

After serving for six years on the special committee, I received two more ABA presidential appointments, first in 1985 to the Special Committee on Election Law and Voter Participation and then in 1986 to the Standing Committee on Law and the Electoral Process.

I provided insight to both committees from my perspective of having been elected as a state legislator. Between 1979 and today, I’ve been honored to have been consistently appointed by ABA presidents to 10 special committees, standing committees, and commissions.

I’m currently on the ABA Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession. Because of all of those presidential appointments, I’ve had the unique opportunity to make a positive impact and difference at the national level. And that opportunity began because of a friendship in the LSD.

Committed to giving back

Another ABA presidential appointment I received was to the council of the ABA’s Fund for Justice and Education. The FJE is the ABA’s 501(c)(3) charitable arm. It enables our profession to have a meaningful and substantive impact on such issues as eliminating bias and enhancing diversity, in addition to assisting law students and lawyers and their families and communities.

I served on the council for six years, from 1993 to 1999. Twenty years later, I was appointed again by an ABA president to the council for a three-year term, from 2013 to 2016. The ABA has nearly 200 public-service and educational programs. To support those programs, I financially contribute to the FJE. My donations began years before I was first appointed to the FJE council. I started in 1981 with a modest $10 donation to the Second Century Fund and then, beginning in 1982, I contributed to the FJE annual fund.

I eventually increased my annual contributions to a level that qualifies me to be a member of the FJE President’s Club. I’ve specifically earmarked some of my donations for the program support funds of various ABA entities. During my second stint on the council, I decided to join the Society of Saratoga Legacy Fund, which is the ABA’s planned-giving program.

My donations to the FJE (and educational institutions) enable me to achieve many of my professional, financial, and personal goals. And my financial commitment to the FJE stems from my first involvement with the ABA through the LSD.

The key: Time management

When I was a law student trying to pass courses so I could graduate, I was active in such law school organizations as a law journal and a legal honor society. I did other things, too. Because I was living in Washington, D.C., I explored that historic city, and I worked on Capitol Hill for a U.S. senator.

At the same time, I pondered whether to participate in such extracurricular activities as the LSD. As I mentioned above, after being an LSD representative from my law school, I ran for a position as an LSD circuit governor. Once I was elected, the position required my dedication and commitment while I was a 3L. Not every day of the year, and sometimes not every week, but frequent telephone calls, many written communications, and various in-person meetings were needed.

Because there are only 24 hours in a day, my challenge as a law student was to find the appropriate work-life balance. I strived to be organized by carefully managing my daily, weekly, monthly, and annual schedule. I endeavored to multitask and to work well under pressure.

Forty years later, there are still only 24 hours in a day, and I’m still multi-tasking and working under pressure. But I’m able to organize my tasks and manage my time because of lessons I learned when I was a law student active in the LSD.

MARVIN S. C. DANG is the managing member of Law Offices of Marvin S.C. Dang, LLLC in Honolulu and has been an attorney since 1978. A former legislator in the Hawaii State House of Representatives, he’s currently a registered lobbyist. His law practice also includes creditors’ rights and real estate law. For more than 40 years, Dang has held leadership positions in many organizations, including the ABA. He’s the 2017-2018 chair-elect of the ABA Senior Lawyers Division and will be its chair in 2018-2019.