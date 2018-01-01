LSD allowing more students to have a voice

Now that 2017 has drawn to a close, it’s clear that 2017 was a year of significant achievement for the ABA Law Student Division.

Together, we empowered 120,000-plus law students. We implemented a caucus system where all law students can assemble and advance legislative interests. We revamped the division’s communication operation by creating an editorial board. And we promoted justice for all by leading efforts to remove bar admission barriers for undocumented law students.

Making a difference

It was also a very humbling year for me. It reminded me of my very first day as a member of the LSD five semesters ago. Like you, I had a choice about how to spend the very little bit of my leftover free time after 1L studies.

I chose the LSD because I believed the ABA was one of the best organizations in this nation. I saw then how clearly we empower our profession and ultimately make this country a better place by advancing the rule of law and enhancing diversity. I knew there was no better organization to join if I wanted to make a tangible difference.

That’s still true today. Using this very best platform, I conceptualized and drafted substantive policy work that empowered law students, established equality, and promoted justice for all. Our division led the effort to remove bar admission barriers for undocumented law students. We successfully lobbied the ABA House of Delegates to adopt Resolution 108, which urges Congress to amend federal law to add language that bar admission shouldn’t be denied based solely on immigration status.

There’s more

Last year, the LSD implemented a more effective seven person governing board composition, doing away with the inefficient 23-person governing board. With the streamlined workflow, this small, efficient, and effective executive board has set a new legacy.

With this new governance structure, the LSD also debuted its brand-new caucus system, a forum for all law students to assemble and advance legislative interests within the LSD assembly. Through this effort, all law students have been empowered to draft resolutions that will bring about substantive policy changes. Here are just a few:

A final semester of pro bono work—Our Pro Bono Caucus, led by Chairwoman Samantha Pallini, a 3L at Syracuse University College of Law, has been making great strides to bring a resolution to the ABA House of Delegates in August 2018 for the ABA to recognize and endorse the creation of a pro bono scholars program modeled after New York’s current program. Through it, 3L students at all ABA-accredited law schools would be able to choose to complete their academic study by the end of their 3L fall semester, take the February bar, and in spring semester participate in a real-world, full-time position that’s devoted to legal services for the underprivileged.

A nursing room at every school—Our Delegate of Programming, Alissa Koenig, a 3L at New England Law, has spearheaded a new policy initiative and started drafting a resolution to ensure that every ABA-accredited law school in this nation provides a designated nursing room for students who are nursing mothers.

A revamped communication operation—John Weber, a 3L at University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, is the LSD’s delegate of communications and has improved the division’s communication operation. The new editorial board is composed of a number of board members and Lead Student Editor- in-Chief Hannah Hoffman, a 3L at The University of Michigan Law School. The board oversees and writes content for Before the Bar blog and the Division’s flagship magazine, Student Lawyer.

Increased law school transparency—LSD Director of Legal Education Sammy Chang, a 3L at University of California Hastings College of the Law, has worked tirelessly with the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar and numerous other entities to protect potential and current law students by advocating for increased transparency in reporting requirements of law schools under Standard 509.

More innovative policy to come

While we saw great success in 2017, I’m hungry to do more in 2018. As we look forward to the upcoming LSD Council elections, I believe the incoming board must zero in on what the LSD can uniquely contribute to the 120,000-plus law students of this nation. The opportunity ahead will require the division to reimagine a lot of what the division has done in the past for our law student members and do new things.

The platform we’ve set and the culture we’ve established will allow the division in the future to imagine the impossible and deliver it. The LSD must prioritize innovation that’s centered on its core value of advocacy on behalf of its law student members. In addition, as we did with the passage of Resolution 108, we must continue to expand diversity and inclusion.

Until my last day, my team and I will continue to uniquely empower law students to “do more.” This doesn’t mean law students need to do more things but that the work we do will empower law students and the greater legal community to change policies and advocate for issues that matter to them. Substantive advocacy work is the core of who we are, and policy drafting is the why we’re here at the LSD.

Finally, each of us must find meaning in our work. The best work is achieved when we know it’s not just work, but something that’s in alignment with a greater purpose. This is the opportunity that drives each of us in this division.

Many ABA sections, forums, and divisions aspire to transform the world. But to do that, they need the talent, direction, and vigor. Based on what I’ve observed the past few years, the LSD has all three in abundance. I couldn’t ask for a better group to run with until August. Join me in empowering our fellow law students to “do more.”