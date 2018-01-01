Join Now
I Wish I’d Known: Put away your ladder

Student Lawyer January 01, 2018

Up until now, you’ve been climbing a ladder. You got good grades in high school, which helped you get into a good college. Then you worked hard in college so you could get into a great law school.

Now you’ll be tempted to view law school as just another ladder. You’ll want to get the best grades possible, get onto law review, and win the moot court competition.

You’ll also be tempted to view the next step in your career as part of the same ladder. Maybe you’ll try to get a job at the “highest-ranked” law firm or try to clerk for the most “prestigious” judge. But real life isn’t a ladder. The rungs on your ladder have run out, and if you keep trying to climb a ladder, you’ll be selling yourself short.

Focus on your work and brand

Maybe that “prestigious” law firm is a good fit for you. Maybe it isn’t. But once you get out into the real world, there isn’t a ladder for you to climb. Once you become a practicing lawyer, your colleagues won’t ask you your GPA. You’ll be judged based on the quality of your work, how you present yourself to others, and how well you build a personal brand.

What your law professors aren’t teaching you is that the relationships you’re building with your classmates are more important in the long run than the relationships you’re building with them.

When you’re at a law firm, your value as an associate will be based in large part on your relationships with your colleagues as well as the value of your personal network.

But your value as a person and your long-term happiness aren’t determined by either of those things. If you keep trying to climb a ladder, you’ll wake up in 5 or 10 years and wonder what you’re doing with your life.

If being a partner at a law firm makes you happy, then pursue that goal. But do that only after a lot of deep reflection. You have the privilege of being able to do many different jobs with the law degree you’ll earn. Make a conscious choice to move your life in a direction that’ll make you happy.

Where are you going?

There’s an old saying that if you don’t know where you’re going, it doesn’t matter what direction you take. That’s why you need to figure out who you want to be. Once you do that, you can figure out how to get there. I can’t tell you how to get from where you are to where you want to be. But I can tell you that it won’t involve climbing a ladder. It’ll involve learning from a lot of other people, developing relationships, and developing your own skills and personal brand. It’ll be harder than climbing a ladder, but the view is much better at the top.

Student Lawyer Student Lawyer magazine provides guidance on educational, career, and related issues for ABA Law Student Division members and other subscribers. It is published four times a year by the Law Student Division of the American Bar Association. Student Lawyer is available online to members of the ABA Law Student Division and to print subscribers.

