Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • $250 Savings on BARBRI Bar Review
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Serving the underserved: BYU’s Immigration Clinic

ABA Law Student Division January 03, 2018

Share:
BYU-podcast

The rhetoric of the Trump administration has brought a lot of attention to the topic of immigration and refugees. In this episode of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host John Weber talks to Carl Hernandez about the immigration clinic at Brigham Young University.

Their clinic is managed mainly by students and meets a great need in the Utah community which has a large immigrant population. Carl discusses how the clinic got started and how it provides access to justice to immigrants and refugees while also providing experience to the law students that keep it up and running.

Carl Hernandez teaches constitutional litigation and professional skills courses at the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU and has initiated and supervises clinical alliances with the Utah State Legislature, non-profit organizations, community-based organizations and economic development agencies.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

  • About Before the Bar

    • Before the Bar is the blog of the ABA Law Student Division. It brings together a diversity of opinions, experiences, and voices from those associated with the law anywhere in the world and is targeted to law students, current, past and future. Unless stated, the opinions shared by our writers do not reflect the official position of the American Bar Association.
    • Before the Bar guidelines
    • Become a Contributor

  • ABA LSD Editorial Board

    • Hannah Hoffman, Lead Student Editor
      University of Michigan Law School

      John Weber, Delegate of Communications
      Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

      Rick Adams
      Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

      Ian Artis
      University at Buffalo Law School

      Dayna Maeder
      Florida State University College of Law

      Philip Tacason
      University of California Hastings College of the Law

    • Advisory Staff

      Adam Music, Web Editor
      ABA Law Student Division

      Gabriella Filisko, Consulting Managing Editor
      Student Lawyer magazine

  • Top Categories