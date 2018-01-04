If you’re interested in the area of dispute resolution, there’s a great opportunity to network with experts in the field. The ABA Section of Dispute Resolution has created a 25/20 Young Scholar Program for its 25th Anniversary year and 20th Anniversary 2018 Spring Conference in Washington, D.C., from April 4-7.

Scholars who are selected will receive a $50 registration to the conference (a value of up to $325); the opportunity to interact with panelists, including leaders in the profession, which could lead to lasting professional relationships; and the opportunity to publish during the conference.

Each scholar will be assigned to one session at the conference and will interact with the panel prior to the conference, providing logistical assistance as needed. The scholar will then be required to write a summary of 250-300 words after the session that will be posted, along with their name and organization, on the conference app and website.

To be eligible, you must be a law student at an accredited law school or an attorney with less than five years’ experience. And you have to be either a member of the ABA Law Student Division, Young Lawyers Division, or the Section of Dispute Resolution’s Young Lawyers Committee.

The deadline is Jan. 30, 2018. Selected scholars will be contacted with their assigned session and instructions for how to register for the conference at the $50 rate.

Details and the application are here.