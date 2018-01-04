Your new year deadline reminder: Don’t miss out on those fellowships!

While we were enjoying the holidays, we noticed a flurry of announcements and reminders about applying for fellowships bouncing around Twitter. Here’s a sampling:

ABA Section of Litigation Judicial Intern Opportunity Program

Deadline: Jan. 8

About: “The program is a full-time (32 hours per week), six-week minimum, summer internship program open to all first-or second-year diverse law students. The mission of the Judicial Intern Opportunity Program is to provide opportunities to students who are members of racial and ethnic groups that are traditionally underrepresented in the profession. The program also provides opportunities to students with disabilities, students who are economically disadvantaged, women, veterans, and students who identify themselves as LGBT.”

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Law Fellow Program

Deadline: Jan. 12

About: “The Law Fellow Program continues to provide law students with first-hand exposure to civil rights advocacy and many other facets of the legal profession. Through working with the Legal Department and networking with lawyers in many different legal arenas, our summer Law Fellows see the multiple roles lawyers play in shaping American society. ”

FASPE Law Fellowship

Deadline: Jan. 12

About: “FASPE Law examines the role played by German lawyers from 1933 to 1945, underscoring the reality that moral codes governing the practice of law can break down or be distorted with devastating consequences. Having demonstrated the power held by the legal profession in a modern society, FASPE addresses ethical issues now facing individual lawyers, the legal profession and its institutions at large.”

Brooks Pierce Law Justice Henry E. Frye Diversity Fellowship

Deadline: Jan. 16

About: “The fellowship is open to a student from an underrepresented racial or ethnic minority enrolled in a full-time law program at an American Bar Association accredited law school, expecting to graduate in 2020, with plans to practice in North Carolina. It includes a salaried summer associate position in one of Brooks Pierce’s three offices during the summer of 2018 and a $10,000 scholarship.”

Melanie Kushnir Access to Justice Fellowship

Deadline: Jan. 19

Organization: Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada

About: “The Melanie Kushnir Access to Justice Fellowship was created in honor of Melanie Kushnir, who dedicated her life to inspiring pro bono attorneys, law students, bar leaders, the judiciary, the community, and co-workers to donate their time, knowledge, and experience to those in need. She believed that those who face domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, consumer fraud or other civil legal challenges can have their lives forever changed for the better with an attorney who will stand and fight for their rights – and that they deserve nothing less.”

ABA Antitrust Law Janet D. Steiger Fellowship

Deadline: Jan. 23

About: “The Janet D. Steiger Fellowship Project provides law students the extraordinary opportunity to work in the consumer protection departments of state and territorial Offices of Attorneys General and other consumer protection agencies throughout the United States. The eight to ten week paid Fellowships were initiated in 2004 by the ABA Section of Antitrust Law, in cooperation with the National Association of Attorneys General, as a consumer protection outreach initiative to introduce law students to the rewards of legal careers in public service.”

ABA Center for Innovation Fellows Program

Deadline: Jan. 28

About: “The ABA Center for Innovation encourages and accelerates innovations that improve the affordability, effectiveness, efficiency, and accessibility of legal services.”

Brown Rudnick 1L Social Mobility Diversity Fellowship

Deadline: Jan. 31

About: “Social Mobility Diversity Fellows will spend their post-1L summer in Brown Rudnick’s Boston or New York offices working on a wide variety of matters as an integral member of client teams. Fellows will also be eligible to receive a scholarship of up to $22,500, in addition to their summer associate compensation. Fellows will be invited to firm events, lectures, and trainings throughout their law school career and will receive individualized coaching from professional development experts.”

Greensfelder Diversity Fellowship

Deadline: Feb. 1

About: “This experience will provide meaningful client interaction through a variety of opportunities from both in-house and outside counsel perspectives. At Greensfelder, the Diversity Fellow will spend five weeks receiving training and building relationships with other summer associates, attorneys and staff. For the next four weeks, the Diversity Fellow will experience working in-house in a corporate environment at BJC HealthCare.”