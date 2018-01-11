Join Now
#DoYouABA on Jan. 23 to win with the Law Student Division

ABA Law Student Division January 11, 2018

Do you want a chance to win a Platinum Quimbee Membership ($500 value)? Gather your favorite ABA memories, posts, pictures, articles, blogs, etc. and share them on Facebook or Twitter on January 23, 2018. Make sure your post is public and includes the hashtag #DoYouABA! If you decide to share information from another section of the ABA, please include their hashtag in your post. Please click on the following links for official rules and Quimbee membership details.

What is Quimbee Platinum? Visit their website for the complete details.

The winner must be a member of the Law Student Division of the American Bar Association. If you are not already a member, please sign up at https://abaforlawstudents.com/

Read the Official Rules here.

You can follow along with the #DoYouABA competition on the following hashtags and groups:

#DoYouABA

 

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

