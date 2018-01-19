Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • $250 Savings on BARBRI Bar Review
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

F*ck, your rights to free speech (Cohen v. California)

Quimbee January 19, 2018

Share:
Quimbee Cohen v California

This is the latest in a series of Quimbee.com case brief videos. Have you signed up for your Quimbee membership? The American Bar Association offers three months of Quimbee study aids (a $72 value) for law student members. And if you go Premium, you’ll receive Quimbee Legal Ethics Outline (a $29 value) as part of our Premium Legal Ethics Bundle. Ready to go all in? Go Platinum and get 3 years of unlimited access to Quimbee and 3 years of ABA Premium membership (nearly a $1,000 value) for just $499.

Paul Robert Cohen showed up in the Los Angeles County Courthouse wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words: “Fuck the Draft.” Women and children were present in the courthouse, and the words were clearly visible on Cohen’s jacket.

The police arrested Cohen. He was later convicted of disturbing the peace and sentenced to 30 days imprisonment.

Cohen challenged his conviction on constitutional grounds. When the California Supreme Court refused to hear the case, Cohen sought review in the United States Supreme Court. The Court considered whether the conviction violated Cohen’s First Amendment rights.

The Court noted that Cohen’s jacket did not fit within any of the recognized exceptions to the Constitution’s protection of the freedom of expression. The jacket lacked any prurient or erotic elements, meaning it wasn’t obscene. Further, the jacket couldn’t be categorized as fighting words, because it wasn’t insulting to any individual or likely to provoke a violent reaction.

Lastly, the state’s interest in protecting public morals was insufficient to justify the arrest, because sensitive people were free to avert their eyes.

Ultimately, the Court struck down Cohen’s conviction, affirming the First Amendment’s protection of offensive expression.

Quimbee Quimbee is one of the most widely used and respected study aids for law students. With a massive and growing library of case briefs, video lessons, practice exams, and multiple-choice questions, Quimbee helps its members achieve academic success in law school.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @QuimbeeDotCom
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

  • About Before the Bar

    • Before the Bar is the blog of the ABA Law Student Division. It brings together a diversity of opinions, experiences, and voices from those associated with the law anywhere in the world and is targeted to law students, current, past and future. Unless stated, the opinions shared by our writers do not reflect the official position of the American Bar Association.
    • Before the Bar guidelines
    • Become a Contributor

  • ABA LSD Editorial Board

    • Hannah Hoffman, Lead Student Editor
      University of Michigan Law School

      John Weber, Delegate of Communications
      Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

      Rick Adams
      Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

      Ian Artis
      University at Buffalo Law School

      Dayna Maeder
      Florida State University College of Law

      Philip Tacason
      University of California Hastings College of the Law

    • Advisory Staff

      Adam Music, Web Editor
      ABA Law Student Division

      Gabriella Filisko, Consulting Managing Editor
      Student Lawyer magazine

  • Top Categories