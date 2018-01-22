Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • $250 Savings on BARBRI Bar Review
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Drake wins 2018 ABA Law Student Division Arbitration Competition

ABA Law Student Division January 22, 2018

Share:
Drake Law School

Drake University Law School won the 2018 ABA Law Student Division National Arbitration Competition on Saturday, Jan. 20 at ABA Headquarters in Chicago. This year’s topic was intellectual property and trade secrets.

For photos from the competition, visit our Facebook page, ABA for Law Students. Here is the complete list of finalists.

The Arbitration Competition promotes greater knowledge in arbitration by simulating a realistic arbitration hearing. Participants prepare and present an arbitration case, including opening statements, witness examinations, exhibit introductions, evidentiary presentations, and summations.

National Champions

Drake School of LawDrake University Law School (Aqua)
Olivia Brooks, Jordan Garrison-Nickerson, Rachael Irlbeck, Gabriel Walsh

Second Place

Michigan State Law SchoolMichigan State University College of Law (Ivory)
Xavier Burns, Alex Burridge, Collin Good, Deonee High

National Semifinalists

Duquesne University School of LawDuquesne University School of Law (Chartreuse)
Ashlyn Mathoslah Grim, Aaron McDonough, Brazitte Poole, Lydia Wardi

Liberty Law SchoolLiberty University School of Law (Fuchsia)
Laura King, Sydney Phillips, Bennett Traylor, Matthew Westmoreland

Ten teams were invited to participate in the final rounds. The six participants were:

Mississippi College School of Law (Blue)
Brittany Brown, Sam Goff, Brittney Pinon, Amber Stewart

Mississippi College School of Law (Lavender)
John Franklin, Mitchell Harthcock, Meaghan Jordan, Jimmy Yocom

Stetson University College of Law (Evergreen)
Max Brown, Caroline Garrity, Olivia Mejido, Meghan Sullivan

University of Louisville – Louis D. Brandeis School of Law (Green)
Chelsea Dermody, Spencer Probst, Matthew Purdom, Maria Tipton

University of Missouri School of Law (Khaki)
Mary Grace Bruntrager, Rhett Buchmiller, Travis Pringle, Anna Wilmesher

University of Oklahoma College of Law (Magenta)
Abbe Adams, Greg Friedman, Robert (Dakota) Parish, Blaine Timonera

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top

  • Search Blog

  • Subscribe RSS

  • Latest ENTRIES

  • About Before the Bar

    • Before the Bar is the blog of the ABA Law Student Division. It brings together a diversity of opinions, experiences, and voices from those associated with the law anywhere in the world and is targeted to law students, current, past and future. Unless stated, the opinions shared by our writers do not reflect the official position of the American Bar Association.
    • Before the Bar guidelines
    • Become a Contributor

  • ABA LSD Editorial Board

    • Hannah Hoffman, Lead Student Editor
      University of Michigan Law School

      John Weber, Delegate of Communications
      Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

      Rick Adams
      Louis D. Brandeis School of Law

      Ian Artis
      University at Buffalo Law School

      Dayna Maeder
      Florida State University College of Law

      Philip Tacason
      University of California Hastings College of the Law

    • Advisory Staff

      Adam Music, Web Editor
      ABA Law Student Division

      Gabriella Filisko, Consulting Managing Editor
      Student Lawyer magazine

  • Top Categories