Drake wins 2018 ABA Law Student Division Arbitration Competition

Drake University Law School won the 2018 ABA Law Student Division National Arbitration Competition on Saturday, Jan. 20 at ABA Headquarters in Chicago. This year’s topic was intellectual property and trade secrets.

The Arbitration Competition promotes greater knowledge in arbitration by simulating a realistic arbitration hearing. Participants prepare and present an arbitration case, including opening statements, witness examinations, exhibit introductions, evidentiary presentations, and summations.

National Champions

Drake University Law School (Aqua)

Olivia Brooks, Jordan Garrison-Nickerson, Rachael Irlbeck, Gabriel Walsh

Second Place

Michigan State University College of Law (Ivory)

Xavier Burns, Alex Burridge, Collin Good, Deonee High

National Semifinalists

Duquesne University School of Law (Chartreuse)

Ashlyn Mathoslah Grim, Aaron McDonough, Brazitte Poole, Lydia Wardi

Liberty University School of Law (Fuchsia)

Laura King, Sydney Phillips, Bennett Traylor, Matthew Westmoreland

Ten teams were invited to participate in the final rounds. The six participants were:

Mississippi College School of Law (Blue)

Brittany Brown, Sam Goff, Brittney Pinon, Amber Stewart

Mississippi College School of Law (Lavender)

John Franklin, Mitchell Harthcock, Meaghan Jordan, Jimmy Yocom

Stetson University College of Law (Evergreen)

Max Brown, Caroline Garrity, Olivia Mejido, Meghan Sullivan

University of Louisville – Louis D. Brandeis School of Law (Green)

Chelsea Dermody, Spencer Probst, Matthew Purdom, Maria Tipton

University of Missouri School of Law (Khaki)

Mary Grace Bruntrager, Rhett Buchmiller, Travis Pringle, Anna Wilmesher

University of Oklahoma College of Law (Magenta)

Abbe Adams, Greg Friedman, Robert (Dakota) Parish, Blaine Timonera