Here at Staver Law Group, we know the complex decisions and tasks you face during law school. After all, we went through it ourselves. While you’re heavily focused on your classes each semester, you’re also expected to take on additional responsibilities. From school-related organizations to internships and clerk positions, you’re motivated to learn as much as possible and build a strong resume.

Yet, we also understand that law school is a struggle. For those of you who personally deal with an accident-related injury or disability, or have been deeply affected by an accident, you are forced to navigate your education with additional burdens. You must compete in a world that was created for and prioritizes able-bodied individuals, and you must not let the stress of the financial situation an accident leaves behind distract you from your educational goals.

To enable students impacted by an accident or other personal injury situation to focus on your schoolwork, the Staver Law Group created the Personal Injury Scholarship. It is our hope that this national scholarship, now in its fifth year, will not only help a student, but also foster an appreciation for the work personal injury lawyers around the country do every day.

Focusing on helping others and community safety

As personal injury attorneys, our job is to help. We see firsthand how car crashes and other types of accident effect our clients’ lives. We see their pain and the suffering this trauma brings on their families. We witness how injuries put our clients and their loved one’s careers, educations, and lives on hold. Their needs propel us forward in fighting for their rights.

However, we know there is more we can do. The struggles of our clients and other accident victims face do not end when the insurance claim process or lawsuit is over. For many of them, they are still in the midst of recovering and picking up their lives. This is the time when they need additional support.

We created the Staver Law Group Personal Injury Scholarship to ensure someone impacted by an accident receives that additional support while they pursue their education. A collision or some other accident should never hold someone back from pursuing a degree.

Every year, we award $5,000 to a college or graduate student who understands and appreciates the importance of personal injury law. The recipients may have been injured in an accident themselves or impacted when a loved one was hurt. They may also be active in promoting community health and safety, an important focus at Staver Law Group.

Previous recipients

In the inaugural year, the 2014 Personal Injury Scholarship was awarded to Tiffane King, a student at University of California, Irvine School of Law. Tiffane had been seriously injured in an accident herself and used this as motivation to help others through her future legal practice and volunteer work.

In 2015, we awarded the scholarship to Husnah Khan, a student at Wayne State University School of Law. After suffering a concussion in a rear-end accident, Husnah overcame numerous physical and cognitive limitations to reach her goal of attending law school.

In 2016, we awarded the scholarship to Juliana Ruggieri, who intended to further her career by earning a Master of Science degree in Environmental Health and Safety from the University of Wisconsin. Juliana demonstrated a deep understanding of how personal injury attorneys effect leading safety initiatives.

Last year, Tyler Nance received the scholarship. As a student at the University of Alabama, pursuing a degree in Aerospace Engineering, Tyler hopes to improve the efficiency and safety of space travel. Like Juliana, Tyler demonstrated an understanding of the role personal injury lawyers play in leading safety initiatives, and how he promotes safety every day.

This year, we are confident we will find an equally bright student who has been affected by and understands personal injury law and will continue to positively impact their community.

Consider applying

The deadline for applying for this year’s Staver Law Group Personal Injury Scholarship is December 1, 2018. If you are continuing your higher education despite the physical, psychological, or financial injuries resulting from an accident, or you are pursuing a degree that will enable you to impact health and safety in the future, then we want to hear from you.

Let us know how personal injury law has affected your life or how your goals align with the work personal injury lawyers are doing each day.

Visit our website for more details regarding eligibility and application requirements.