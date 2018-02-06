ABA Midyear 2018: Resolutions the Law Student Division supported

The ABA Law Student Division voted to support the following resolutions during the ABA Midyear Meeting, held Feb. 2-6 in Vancouver. All but one of the resolutions were adopted by the ABA House of Delegates.

Resolution 10A: Encouraging law firms, members of the judiciary, corporate clients, and alternative dispute resolution providers to provide women lawyers with opportunities to gain trial experience, participate in the courtroom and all aspects of litigation, and be selected as neutrals. (Adopted)

Resolution 100: Seeking concurrence in the action of the Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar in making amendments dated February 2018 to Standard 106 (Separate Locations and Branch Campuses) of the ABA Standards and Rules of Procedure for Approval of Law Schools. (Adopted)

Resolution 101A: Urging the enactment of legislation to establish an evidentiary privilege by courts in civil actions and United States Patent and Trade Office proceedings for confidential communications between a client and a patent agent licensed by the USPTO. (Adopted as revised)

Resolution 105: Urging stakeholders to consider the recommendations set out in the report, The Path to Lawyer Well-Being: Practical Recommendations for Positive Change, by the National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being. (Adopted)

Resolution 107: Urging federal courts to adopt pro bono panels for civil litigants guided by a uniform set of guidelines. (Withdrawn)

Resolution 108E: Advocating for continued use of prosecutorial discretion in a manner that prevents DHS resources from being used to apprehend, detain, and deport DREAMers and for clean, standalone, and bipartisan legislations that protects DREAMers from removal and accords them a reasonable pathway to citizenship. (Adopted as revised)

Resolution 109: Urging Congress to approve continued levels of appropriations to the Library of Congress necessary to enable the Law Library of Congress to adequately staff, manage, modernize, and enhance its services, collections, facilities, digital projects, and outreach efforts. (Adopted)

Resolution 116A: Establishing policy in support of an interpretation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 that prohibits discrimination in employment on the bases of (1) sexual orientation and (2) gender identity. (Adopted)

