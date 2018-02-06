McGeorge wins 2018 ABA Law Student Division Negotiation Competition

McGeorge School of Law won the 2018 ABA Law Student Division National Negotiation Competition on Saturday, Feb. 4 at ABA Headquarters in Chicago. This year’s topic was national security law.
The ABA Law Student Division Negotiation Competition provides a means for law students to practice and improve their negotiating skills. The competition simulates legal negotiations in which law students, acting as lawyers, negotiate a series of legal problems. The simulations consist of a common set of facts known by all participants and confidential information known only to the participants representing a particular side. All of the simulations deal with the same general topic, but the negotiation situation varies with each round and level of the competition.
National Champions
McGeorge School of Law
Doug Leach and Leah Parrish
National Finalists
University of Oregon School of Law
Michelle “Chelle” Haynes and Amanda Smitley
Texas Tech University School of Law
Benjamin Falk and Erika Sparkman
Western New England School of Law
Thomas Holman and Joseph Masse
National Semifinalists
Columbia University School of Law
Caitrianne Feddeler and Matthew Bolin
Drake University Law School
Kevin Brown and Nicole Rogers
Drake University Law School
Spencer Willems and Jessie Benson
Fordham University School of Law
Kayla Giampaolo and Brian Fried
Georgetown University Law Center
Suzanne Zakaria and Rachel Lee
Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law
Michael Brew and Presley Valenzuela
Michigan State University College of Law
Evan Keimach and Brooke Johnston
St. Mary’s University School of Law
DeMarcus Lewis and Danica McKinney
South Texas College of Law Houston
John Garza and Ashley Thomas
Southwestern Law School
Rudolf Petrosyan and Jennifer C. Volanti
Southwestern Law School
Nolan Scarr and Dylan Sydneysmith
Stetson University College of Law
Allison Belanger and Christina Huckfeldt
University of Georgia School of Law
Ryan Mumper and Steven Chase Parker
University of Missouri School of Law
Emily Crane and Emily Titus
University of South Dakota School of Law
Johnathan Stien and Olivia Siglin
Western Michigan University Cooley Law School
Alison Brajdich and Mayrel Narvaez