McGeorge wins 2018 ABA Law Student Division Negotiation Competition

McGeorge School of Law won the 2018 ABA Law Student Division National Negotiation Competition on Saturday, Feb. 4 at ABA Headquarters in Chicago. This year’s topic was national security law.

The ABA Law Student Division Negotiation Competition provides a means for law students to practice and improve their negotiating skills. The competition simulates legal negotiations in which law students, acting as lawyers, negotiate a series of legal problems. The simulations consist of a common set of facts known by all participants and confidential information known only to the participants representing a particular side. All of the simulations deal with the same general topic, but the negotiation situation varies with each round and level of the competition.

National Champions

McGeorge School of Law

Doug Leach and Leah Parrish

National Finalists

University of Oregon School of Law

Michelle “Chelle” Haynes and Amanda Smitley

Texas Tech University School of Law

Benjamin Falk and Erika Sparkman

Western New England School of Law

Thomas Holman and Joseph Masse

National Semifinalists

Columbia University School of Law

Caitrianne Feddeler and Matthew Bolin

Drake University Law School

Kevin Brown and Nicole Rogers

Drake University Law School

Spencer Willems and Jessie Benson

Fordham University School of Law

Kayla Giampaolo and Brian Fried

Georgetown University Law Center

Suzanne Zakaria and Rachel Lee

Illinois Institute of Technology Chicago-Kent College of Law

Michael Brew and Presley Valenzuela

Michigan State University College of Law

Evan Keimach and Brooke Johnston

St. Mary’s University School of Law

DeMarcus Lewis and Danica McKinney

South Texas College of Law Houston

John Garza and Ashley Thomas

Southwestern Law School

Rudolf Petrosyan and Jennifer C. Volanti

Southwestern Law School

Nolan Scarr and Dylan Sydneysmith

Stetson University College of Law

Allison Belanger and Christina Huckfeldt

University of Georgia School of Law

Ryan Mumper and Steven Chase Parker

University of Missouri School of Law

Emily Crane and Emily Titus

University of South Dakota School of Law

Johnathan Stien and Olivia Siglin

Western Michigan University Cooley Law School

Alison Brajdich and Mayrel Narvaez