Nova Southeastern law students send support to Parkland community

Students and faculty at Nova Southeastern University Shepard Broad College of Law delivered a banner to support students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

The banner, signed by the Davie, Fla., students and faculty, was delivered on Sunday to Marjory Stoneman Douglas, about 25 miles away.

NSU students and faculty members at also recreated and shouted the MSD initials in a video taken in the atrium of the College of Law.

Thanks to Nova Southeastern SBA President Davide Macelloni for sending along the photos. More information is available at the NSU SBA Facebook page.