We proudly announce the winners of YLD’s Haiku Contest (yay)!

ABA Law Student Division February 28, 2018

Haiku Contest

If you count it out, that headline is indeed a haiku. If you’ve been counting the days since the ABA Young Lawyers Division ended entries for its annual Haiku Contest, you’re in luck! We’ve got the winners right here.

The theme this year was recent U.S. Supreme Court Decisions and the U.S. Constitution, and the winners got Apple Store cash.

Grand Prize Winner:
Meaghan Hess, Gonzaga Law school
Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project

Her torch welcomed all
Send her your tired and your poor
But not anymore.

Runner-Ups:

Alibek Rakhimov, Fredric G. Levin College of Law, University of Florida
Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project

Can he ban them all?
Only if they have no ties.
Is that smart at all?

Ayelen Rodriguez, Fordham University School of Law
Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District

Do not dismiss me
one size fits all will not fly
teach me, I will try.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

