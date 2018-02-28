We proudly announce the winners of YLD’s Haiku Contest (yay)!

If you count it out, that headline is indeed a haiku. If you’ve been counting the days since the ABA Young Lawyers Division ended entries for its annual Haiku Contest, you’re in luck! We’ve got the winners right here.
The theme this year was recent U.S. Supreme Court Decisions and the U.S. Constitution, and the winners got Apple Store cash.
Grand Prize Winner:
Meaghan Hess, Gonzaga Law school
Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project
Her torch welcomed all
Send her your tired and your poor
But not anymore.
Runner-Ups:
Alibek Rakhimov, Fredric G. Levin College of Law, University of Florida
Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project
Can he ban them all?
Only if they have no ties.
Is that smart at all?
Ayelen Rodriguez, Fordham University School of Law
Endrew F. v. Douglas County School District
Do not dismiss me
one size fits all will not fly
teach me, I will try.