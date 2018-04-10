NAAC champs: Oklahoma wins 2018 National Appellate Advocacy Competition

Congratulations to the University of Oklahoma College of Law team of Johanna Roberts, Jennifer Hartsell Puckett, and Colby Byrd, champions of the 2017-2018 National Appellate Advocacy Competition.

The final rounds were held from April 5-7 in Washington, D.C.

Photos from the competition are available on the ABA for Law Students Facebook page:

National Finals Results

National Champion (pictured)

University of Oklahoma College of Law, Team 461:

Colby Byrd, Johanna Roberts, Jennifer Hartsell Puckett

National Second Place

Washington University School of Law, Team 282:

Brandon Black, Remi Balogun, Kirk Gandy

National Semifinalists

Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center, Team 300:

Bethany Pandher, Aleah Shuren, James Foster

Syracuse University College of Law, Team 688:

Ryan Lefkowitz, Donya Feizbakhsh,

National Quarterfinalists

Baylor University School of Law, Team 310:

Kyle Gardner, Abby Griffith, Kyle Stone

University of Alabama School of Law, Team 253:

Jessica Pagano, Mary Caroline Wynn, Caroline Stephens

University of Texas School of Law, Team 828:

Alexander Chern, Ethan Nutter, Holly Meyers

Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 126:

Kristen Gavigan, Rachel Holland Hadjis, Davinder Jassal

Best Advocate Awards

1. Kirk Gandy (pictured), Washington University School of Law, Team 282

2. Ethan Nutter, University of Texas School of Law, Team 828

3. Bethany Pandher, Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center, Team 300

4. Jena Lombard, Mercer University – Walter F. George School of Law, Team 350

5 (tie). Jessica Pagano, University of Alabama School of Law, Team 253

5 (tie). Caroline Stephens, University of Alabama School of Law, Team 253

7. Rachel Holland Hadjis, Texas Tech University School of Law, Team 126

8 (tie). Aleah Shuren, Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center, Team 300

8 (tie). Amy Kerlin, Duquesne University School of Law, Team 777

10. Ryan Lefkowitz, Syracuse University College of Law, Team 688

Best Brief Awards

1 (tie, pictured at top). South Texas College of Law Houston, Team 295:

Michael Bender, Ryan Wallace

1 (tie, pictured at bottom). Chapman University Dale E. Fowler School of Law, Team 519:

Hope Blain, Lance Cotton

3. Syracuse University College of Law, Team 688:

Ryan Lefkowitz, Donya Feizbakhsh

4. Nova Southeastern University – Shepard Broad Law Center, Team 300:

Bethany Pandher, Aleah Shuren, James Foster

5. University of California Berkeley School of Law, Team 384:

Kelly Seranko, Drew Washington

Complete results from the finals and regionals, including best brief and best advocate, can be found here.