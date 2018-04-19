Spend the summer in public service with AmeriCorps JD

On behalf of Equal Justice Works, I would like to invite current law students to continue the tradition of service through public interest law. How? By becoming an AmeriCorps JD member!

“I was working to balance the scales of justice and to ensure that class boundaries did not equate into disparate legal representation. I can’t wait for the opportunity to do it again.” –former AmeriCorps JD member

For more than 20 years, Equal Justice Works has partnered with AmeriCorps to support thousands of legal fellows and law students who have made a lasting impact on communities across the country. This summer, you can join this network committed to equal justice by serving as an AmeriCorps JD member.

Serving as an AmeriCorps JD member comes with many benefits, such as:

Receiving the Segal Education Award worth $1,230

Mentorship from experienced public interest attorneys and Equal Justice Works Fellows

Contributing to your community by applying your legal skills and knowledge to help grow the capacity of committed legal aid organizations

Training and hands-on experience in your future career field

Joining the Equal Justice Works network comprised of hundreds of public interest attorneys and like-minded law students

The program is open to any currently enrolled law student who secures a placement with a nonprofit legal aid organization to complete at least 300 hours of civil legal service. If you do not currently have a placement for this summer, you can find a list of organizations interested in hosting AmeriCorps JD members on the Equal Justice Works website. A qualifying AmeriCorps JD project must provide direct legal services to clients.

When you apply, you will enter the details of your project into our Student Application Manager and select an Equal Justice Works AmeriCorps legal program to join. This year, our organization is proud to offer two nationwide AmeriCorps JD programs and a third program operating within the State of New York:

Veterans Legal Corps AmeriCorps JD members will provide legal services that enable low-income veterans to return to successful civilian life. Law students also have the option to serve in other areas of civil legal aid, which may involve veterans but can be more broadly focused.

will provide legal services that enable low-income veterans to return to successful civilian life. Law students also have the option to serve in other areas of civil legal aid, which may involve veterans but can be more broadly focused. Elder Justice AmeriCorps JD members will deliver legal assistance to older adult victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Law students in this corps will also serve in other areas of civil legal aid as needed.

will deliver legal assistance to older adult victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Law students in this corps will also serve in other areas of civil legal aid as needed. New York State Family Security Project AmeriCorps JD members will serve immigrant families facing legal challenges to security and stability stemming from potential detention or deportation.

You can learn more about these programs and access the application on our website. Don’t wait to apply—the application only takes around 30 minutes. If you have any questions about project eligibility or the program in general, contact us at AmeriCorpsJD@equaljusticeworks.org