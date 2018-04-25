Join Now
Documenting an icon: Talking with the makers of the RBG documentary

ABA Law Student Division April 25, 2018

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The documentary “RBG” explores the quiet rise of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg into a pop culture icon and, more importantly, a powerful voice in the nation’s highest court. In this episode of the ABA Law Student Podcast, hosts Caitlin Peterson and John Weber talk about the movie with the people who made it, Betsy West and Julie Cohen. They discuss what makes the film unique, from music choice to why they chose the subject, as well as what makes Justice Ginsburg worthy of her own documentary.

RBG-docBetsy West (top left) is a video journalist and filmmaker with three decades experience in news and documentaries. Most recently, she directed “RBG.”

Julie Cohen (bottom left) is an award-winning filmmaker and producer with eight feature-length documentaries to her credit including her most recent project, “RBG.”

Looking to see “RBG” with a group of friends? The filmmakers want to hear from you! Email groupsales@magpics.com.

Trailer and artwork courtesy of Participant Media.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

