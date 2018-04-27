Join Now
South Carolina wipes out after takings called a beach bummer (Lucas v. South Carolina Coastal Council)

Quimbee April 27, 2018

Quimbee: Lucas v. South Carolina Coastal Council

This is the latest in a series of Quimbee.com case brief videos.

David Lucas bought two beachfront lots on the South Carolina coast. Lucas planned to build houses on each parcel. But before Lucas could start work on the build, the State of South Carolina passed a regulation prohibiting permanent residential development on the land.

Lucas filed suit in state court, arguing that the regulation was tantamount to a taking, as it destroyed the land’s economic value. After disagreement among the lower courts as to whether the regulation constituted a taking or a valid exercise of state police powers, the United States Supreme Court took up the case.

The issue before the Court was whether a land-use regulation that completely nullifies land’s economic value is a taking requiring payment of just compensation. Ultimately, the Court concluded that this type of land-use regulation did amount to a taking, unless the state could show that the now-banned use could have been blocked under state nuisance law prior to the land-use regulation’s passage.

Further, the Court concluded that there was no need to engage in the traditional analysis, weighing the public interest against the property owner’s expectations, if the regulation completely destroyed the land’s value.

Thus, the Court carved out an important exception to traditional Takings Clause analyses.

Quimbee Quimbee is one of the most widely used and respected study aids for law students. With a massive and growing library of case briefs, video lessons, practice exams, and multiple-choice questions, Quimbee helps its members achieve academic success in law school.

