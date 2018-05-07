Give us 30 minutes, we’ll give you tips to nail your internship and pass the bar

Just because classes are done doesn’t mean it’s time to stop learning. The Law Student Division and Young Lawyers Division are here to help you stay on target with two webinars full of advice on the summer’s most common milestones for law students – internships and the bar exam!

To help you get ready to start your BigLaw internship, young lawyers are sharing their advice on how to make the most out of your summer associate experience and land the job offer after the “three-month interview” in “30 Tips in 30 Minutes: Summer Associates,” a webinar on May 15 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Studying for the bar exam is a marathon, not a sprint. To get you into condition to achieve your best performance, new lawyers who successfully prepared for and passed their bar exams will share tips in 30 Tips in 30 Minutes: Bar Exam Prep, a webinar on May 17 at 1 p.m. EDT. You’ll get information on:

Study schedules

Mindset and attitude

Practice tests

Exam week

Exam day

Can’t attend? Don’t worry! Sign-up for either of them and you’ll get an email with directions on watching the webinar replay when it’s available.

Both webinars are sponsored by the ABA Young Lawyers Division and the ABA Law Student Division