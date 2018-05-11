Join Now
How to overcome barriers as a young, aspiring judge (podcast)

ABA Law Student Division May 11, 2018

Judge Wilhelmina Wright is the first African American woman to serve on the Minnesota Supreme Court. In this episode of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host Caitlin Peterson talks to Judge Wilhelmina Wright, who shares advice with young, aspiring judges about building confidence, taking responsibility, and overcoming barriers in their careers. She also shares what it was like growing up with the lingering effects of segregation and the support she found in her community.

Wilhelmina WrightJudge Wilhelmina Marie Wright is a United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the District of Minnesota. She is the first African American woman to serve on the court.

