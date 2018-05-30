Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • $250 Savings on BARBRI Bar Review
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Help NALP, Center for Women in Law with this survey on career opportunities

ABA Law Student Division May 30, 2018

Share:
Survey

NALP Foundation and the Center for Women in Law’s are looking for law students to participate in their latest research study that explores how career opportunities are shaped in law school.

The survey addresses such topics as networking opportunities, departmental guidance, and study groups. The study seeks to determine whether there is anything law schools can do to better position students for success.

Survey responses will be kept confidential. The NALP Foundation and the Center for Women in Law will not release any information that can be used to identify an individual.

You can start the survey here..

  • Related Tags



ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top