Help NALP, Center for Women in Law with this survey on career opportunities

NALP Foundation and the Center for Women in Law’s are looking for law students to participate in their latest research study that explores how career opportunities are shaped in law school.

The survey addresses such topics as networking opportunities, departmental guidance, and study groups. The study seeks to determine whether there is anything law schools can do to better position students for success.

Survey responses will be kept confidential. The NALP Foundation and the Center for Women in Law will not release any information that can be used to identify an individual.

You can start the survey here..