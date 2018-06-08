Diary of a part-time special education lawyer (podcast)

Being a lawyer can sometimes seem like an all-consuming profession, but for lawyers with external responsibilities, part-time practice is a good option. In this episode of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host Caitlin Peterson talks to Melissa Waugh about her experience as a mother to hyphenated kids and a part-time lawyer specializing in special education law.

She discusses how being a mother helps her connect with her clients and and the advantages of specializing in a niche area of the law. She also shares a plethora of resources for young lawyers who are interested in special education law including books, courses, and the requirements they would need to meet.

Melissa Waugh specializes in the legal needs of children with disabilities, with a focus on special education law. She graduated with a law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2000. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Texas-Health Science Center. She is licensed to practice law in Virginia, MD, and Washington, D.C. Waugh and her husband are adoptive parents of two children with special needs.