Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

Diary of a part-time special education lawyer (podcast)

ABA Law Student Division June 08, 2018

Share:
Special Education

Being a lawyer can sometimes seem like an all-consuming profession, but for lawyers with external responsibilities, part-time practice is a good option. In this episode of the ABA Law Student Podcast, host Caitlin Peterson talks to Melissa Waugh about her experience as a mother to hyphenated kids and a part-time lawyer specializing in special education law.

She discusses how being a mother helps her connect with her clients and and the advantages of specializing in a niche area of the law. She also shares a plethora of resources for young lawyers who are interested in special education law including books, courses, and the requirements they would need to meet.

Melissa Waugh specializes in the legal needs of children with disabilities, with a focus on special education law. She graduated with a law degree from the University of Houston Law Center in 2000. She also holds a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Texas-Health Science Center. She is licensed to practice law in Virginia, MD, and Washington, D.C. Waugh and her husband are adoptive parents of two children with special needs.

ABA Law Student Division The Law Student Division empowers law student by providing them with meaningful connections to practicing professionals, job resources, relevant programming, and practical skills competitions. We represent the law student community by advocating for policies that improve legal education, champion diversity, and strengthen public service.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @ABAlsd
Back to Top