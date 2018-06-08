Join Now
Join Today
×

Join the ABA!


Go Premium for $25 and get

  • Exclusive savings on bar review courses
  • Up to $50 Off West Academic Casebooks & Study Guides
  • Exclusive content, benefits, and more...

Learn More

Already a member? Log in here.

Join the ABA Free


Join Free

Free membership includes 3 months of Quimbee, membership in 5 free ABA specialty groups, standard ABA lawyer discounts, and more.


Already a member? Log in here.

You can quote SCOTUS on quotas (Regents of the University of California v. Bakke)

Quimbee June 08, 2018

Share:
Regents of the University of California v. Bakke

This is the latest in a series of Quimbee.com case brief videos. Have you signed up for your Quimbee membership? The American Bar Association offers three months of Quimbee study aids (a $72 value) for law student members. And if you go Premium, you’ll receive Quimbee Legal Ethics Outline (a $29 value) as part of our Premium Legal Ethics Bundle. Ready to go all in? Go Platinum and get 3 years of unlimited access to Quimbee and 3 years of ABA Premium membership (nearly a $1,000 value) for just $499.

In the 1970s, the University of California-Davis Medical School reserved 16 out of the 100 spaces from each incoming class for its special admissions program. The special admissions program was intended to benefit minority and economically disadvantaged students. Although white students were permitted to apply through the special program, none had gained admission that way.

Allan Bakke, a white man from a middle-class background, applied through the school’s standard admissions policy. Bakke was denied admission two years in a row. Meanwhile, students with lower test scores were accepted through the special-admissions program.

Bakke filed suit, arguing that the university’s quota system for minority students violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The United States Supreme Court took up the case of Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, 438 U.S. 265 (1978).

The main question was whether public institutions of higher education could consider race in making admissions decisions without running afoul of the Constitution. The Court was sharply divided, but four justices agreed that the admissions program was discriminatory.

Racial classifications, even those designed to remedy discrimination and benefit minorities, are subject to strict scrutiny. Ultimately, the admissions program did not survive that test.

Bakke was a landmark case that effectively ended the use of racial quota systems for affirmative-action purposes. However, some 25 years later, the Court upheld a law-school admissions policy that considered race as merely one factor among many.

Quimbee Quimbee is one of the most widely used and respected study aids for law students. With a massive and growing library of case briefs, video lessons, practice exams, and multiple-choice questions, Quimbee helps its members achieve academic success in law school.

Author Link Website Linkedin Facebook @QuimbeeDotCom
Back to Top