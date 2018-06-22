Deadline approaching for the Naegeli Deposition and Trial scholarship competition

Naegeli Deposition and Trial’s annual scholarship competition deadline is approaching. All entries need to be submitted before July 1, 2018. The Naegeli scholarship contest supports new leaders in the legal service industry. Positive change and innovation are needed. Our goal is to support the next generation of legal service professionals.

Who can enter?

Any student who is currently enrolled in a high school, college, university, or trade school.

What does the winner receive?

$1,000 that they can use for higher education.

Tour (virtual or in person) of a Naegeli Deposition and Trial facility.

How do contestants enter?

Contestants will need to create a 2-to-5 minute video of themselves talking about the following:

How Ideas Help Shape The World Around Us

Why Education Is Extremely Important For Success In The Real World

Motivation – Real-World Examples of Actions You Have Taken to Succeed in The Legal or Professional Services Industry

The rest of the contest guidelines can be found here.