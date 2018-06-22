Join Now
Deadline approaching for the Naegeli Deposition and Trial scholarship competition

Naegeli Deposition and Trial June 22, 2018

Scholarship

Naegeli Deposition and Trial’s annual scholarship competition deadline is approaching. All entries need to be submitted before July 1, 2018. The Naegeli scholarship contest supports new leaders in the legal service industry.  Positive change and innovation are needed. Our goal is to support the next generation of legal service professionals.

Who can enter?

Any student who is currently enrolled in a high school, college, university, or trade school.

What does the winner receive?

  • $1,000 that they can use for higher education.
  • Tour (virtual or in person) of a Naegeli Deposition and Trial facility.

How do contestants enter?

Contestants will need to create a 2-to-5 minute video of themselves talking about the following:

  • How Ideas Help Shape The World Around Us
  • Why Education Is Extremely Important For Success In The Real World
  • Motivation – Real-World Examples of Actions You Have Taken to Succeed in The Legal or Professional Services Industry

The rest of the contest guidelines can be found here.

Naegeli Deposition and Trial For over 35 years, Naegeli Deposition and Trial has been known for being the industry's leading choice for court reporting and litigation support needs. Awarded for "Outstanding Professional Service" by the OPA for 4 consecutive years, Naegeli strives to sets the standard with all-inclusive services and cutting-edge technologies. With a Corporate location in Portland, Oregon and additional locations throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, Washington, Naegeli provides nationwide court reporting services, videoconferencing, trial presentations and trial consulting services, legal copy and scanning, videography, transcription services and more.

