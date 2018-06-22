The fight-or-flight plight: Staying calm during bar exam prep (podcast)

Take 15 minutes to learn how to suppress your fight-or-flight response in times of extreme stress – like the bar exam. This ABA Section of Litigation podcast, part of its Sound Advice series, features Matt McCusker, an expert in witness preparation with a background in industrial-organizational psychology, who offers essential test-taking and stress-management strategies for bar takers.

McCusker, of Convince, LLC, is a nationally renowned litigation consultant with extensive plaintiff and defense experience in civil and criminal cases. He is a former president of the American Society of Trial Consultants and has a strong history of success in crafting winning strategies for trial teams, government entities, and major corporations.

Your host is Joshua Jones, a principal at Bressler, Amery & Ross, P.C. and a member of the ABA Section of Litigation. Josh focuses his practice in the defense of brokerage firms and financial institutions against claims asserted by their customers and employees in state and federal court and in arbitration proceedings throughout the United States. In addition, Josh has a general litigation practice, defends companies and individuals in connection with criminal and regulatory investigations, and represents lenders in reorganization, workout and litigated insolvency matters.

